The most affordable European holiday destination has been unveiled in the Post Office Travel Money Holiday Money Report. Forty destinations were surveyed for the Post Office Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer where eight items that visitors typically purchase on holiday were assessed – a three-course meal for two with wine, cup of coffee, bottle of local beer, can of cola, glass of wine, bottle of still water, suncream and insect repellent.

The Algarve, in southern Portugal was found to be the most affordable European holiday destination. The holiday hotspot was the best value place across 40 destinations worldwide to buy a glass of wine at £1.76 and a coffee at 0.88p. Portugal is also the only European destination in the top five most affordable destinations as Turkey and Bulgaria lose ground this year.

Hugo Nascimento, Executive Director of Algarve Tourism, said “accommodation in the East and West of the region is typically more affordable than the central area of Portimão, Albufeira and the ‘Golden Triangle’ area between Quinta do Lago, Vilamoura and Amancil.” He added: “There are a vast array of accommodation types from self-catering properties, small characterful boutique hotels to larger resorts with more facilities.

“For those that don’t want the expense of hiring a car, towns like Loulé, Faro and Olhão are good choices as they are close to airport and getting there by taxi or Uber is relatively cheap. Or head inland for an off-the- beaten track holiday to regions such as Aljezur, Vicentina Coast, Silves and Monchique, where again prices are less expensive.”

In terms of restaurants, Hugo says: “You can’t go too wrong with a local, typical place - the ones that don’t outwardly market themselves to tourists. The food is generally of a high quality and features delicious fresh seafood.

“And for those that can travel outside the key school holiday and the peak season of July and August, the prices are dramatically cheaper.”

The Algarve can be reached from many regional airports throughout the UK and Ireland in just over two and half hours with flights arriving into Faro international airport. All year round the region’s beautiful beaches, nature reserves, picturesque villages, golf courses, castles and fortresses can be enjoyed in all their splendour.