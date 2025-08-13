8 Manchester Airport destinations with last-minute flights under £100pp return

6 . Brussels

Fly with Ryanair on 25 August and return on 27 August from only £48pp return* If you’re not bothered by the beach and you’re just looking to escape the routine for a few days, Brussels is one of the best spots in Europe for a family-friendly mini break. There’s heaps to see and do – from Mini-Europe, a model village made up of famous European landmarks, to the Museum of Natural Sciences and its huge Dinosaur Gallery. Belgium is also famous for chocolate, of course, and Choco-Story will trach you about the history of Belgian chocolate before giving you the chance to sample some. | Submitted Photo: Submitted