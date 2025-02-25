13 places near Preston and Blackpool for a family trip or weekend away with food & travel tips

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 15:28 BST

Looking for the perfect place for a trip now that the weather is improving ever so slightly? Look no further...

Lancashire and the North West have a whole host of fun places to visit for a mini-break. There are plenty of places within a drivable distance of Preston and Blackpool - such as Clitheroe, Holmfirth, and Chester - which will provide you with a lovely escape for a long weekend.

So, whether you're bundling the kids into the car for a few days away or you fancy some alone time with your significant other, we've put together a nifty guide for every need.

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

We've covered things to do, what to eat, and why you should visit.

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Also, be sure not to miss...

5 Lancashire farms for sale for an aspiring Jeremy Clarkson style farmer to take on

Beloved family run Preston fish & chip shop put up for sale as owner looks to retire

The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads

I ranked Lancashire's 35 Aldi stores from best to worst based on your Google reviews

I can't believe it has a pool! Special, modern & unique 5 bed Blackpool home on the market

I love that place! The 17 top rated Lancaster restaurants based on your TripAdvisor reviews

Lancaster Why? Lancaster, one of England’s Heritage Cities, is as vibrant as it is quirky, with a captivating past and a cultured present. How Far? 40 minute drive from Blackpool, 30 minute drive from Preston. What to do? There’s plenty to do in Lancaster, from the castle and the cathedral to the brewery and Lancaster Grand Theatre. Eat? Quite Simply French describes itself as ‘a foodie’s destination, where reﬁned tastes visit for our ﬂavour-intense cooking’.

1. Lancaster

Lancaster Why? Lancaster, one of England’s Heritage Cities, is as vibrant as it is quirky, with a captivating past and a cultured present. How Far? 40 minute drive from Blackpool, 30 minute drive from Preston. What to do? There’s plenty to do in Lancaster, from the castle and the cathedral to the brewery and Lancaster Grand Theatre. Eat? Quite Simply French describes itself as ‘a foodie’s destination, where reﬁned tastes visit for our ﬂavour-intense cooking’. | Other

Photo Sales
Altrincham Why? An affluent part of Greater Manchester famous for its nightlife, bars, and cafes, Altrincham is Manchester, but on a smaller scale. Plus, it was recently named the best high street in England. How Far? 1 hour 10 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour drive from Preston. What to do? Maybe head down to Moss Lane to catch an Altrincham FC game before going back into town for a couple of drinks. Also be sure not to miss nearby Dunham Massey and Altrincham Market. Eat? Sugo Pasta Kitchen or Toast are must-trys for any foodies.

2. Altrincham

Altrincham Why? An affluent part of Greater Manchester famous for its nightlife, bars, and cafes, Altrincham is Manchester, but on a smaller scale. Plus, it was recently named the best high street in England. How Far? 1 hour 10 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour drive from Preston. What to do? Maybe head down to Moss Lane to catch an Altrincham FC game before going back into town for a couple of drinks. Also be sure not to miss nearby Dunham Massey and Altrincham Market. Eat? Sugo Pasta Kitchen or Toast are must-trys for any foodies. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Chester Why? An ancient city whose history is etched into the very fabric of its walls, Chester enables you to stand where Roman Legionaries marched to war, where Viking raiders wreaked havoc, and where Norman invaders conquered Anglo Saxons. How Far? 1 hour 25 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 15 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Explore the ancient city walls, the UK’s oldest racecourse, and the largest Roman Amphitheatre in Britain, plus a 1,000-year-old Cathedral with Europe's finest example of medieval carvings - and of course the one and only 700 year old Rows galleries where shopping is a double delight. Eat? Try the Michelin starred Arkle located in the Grade II listed Chester Grosvenor Hotel.

3. Chester

Chester Why? An ancient city whose history is etched into the very fabric of its walls, Chester enables you to stand where Roman Legionaries marched to war, where Viking raiders wreaked havoc, and where Norman invaders conquered Anglo Saxons. How Far? 1 hour 25 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 15 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Explore the ancient city walls, the UK’s oldest racecourse, and the largest Roman Amphitheatre in Britain, plus a 1,000-year-old Cathedral with Europe's finest example of medieval carvings - and of course the one and only 700 year old Rows galleries where shopping is a double delight. Eat? Try the Michelin starred Arkle located in the Grade II listed Chester Grosvenor Hotel. | Visit Britain

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Why? The perfect base from which to explore the Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe itself dates back to Saxon times and boasts an ancient Norman castle which was built almost 1,000 years ago. How Far? 50 minute drive from Blackpool, 40 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Head out for a walk in the bucolic surrounding scenery or explore the castle - which also features a museum and 16 acres of landscaped garden - and the quaint town itself. Eat? Head over to the nearby Inn at Whitewell for a spectacular culinary experience.

4. Clitheroe

Clitheroe Why? The perfect base from which to explore the Forest of Bowland, Clitheroe itself dates back to Saxon times and boasts an ancient Norman castle which was built almost 1,000 years ago. How Far? 50 minute drive from Blackpool, 40 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Head out for a walk in the bucolic surrounding scenery or explore the castle - which also features a museum and 16 acres of landscaped garden - and the quaint town itself. Eat? Head over to the nearby Inn at Whitewell for a spectacular culinary experience. | Other

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Why? Nestled away in the Calderdale district of West Yorkshire, Hebden Bridge is the epitome of a quaint countryside village. How Far? 1 hour 15 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour drive from Preston. What to do? From artisan shops and inspiring galleries to organic pavement cafés and charming picture houses, the town is famous for its artistic identity, so have an explore before heading out to the nearby pretty wooded valleys and picturesque heather moorland. Eat? The Old Gate is a modern British restaurant featuring a seasonal menu with dishes made to cater for all tastes and appetites.

5. Hebden Bridge

Hebden Bridge Why? Nestled away in the Calderdale district of West Yorkshire, Hebden Bridge is the epitome of a quaint countryside village. How Far? 1 hour 15 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour drive from Preston. What to do? From artisan shops and inspiring galleries to organic pavement cafés and charming picture houses, the town is famous for its artistic identity, so have an explore before heading out to the nearby pretty wooded valleys and picturesque heather moorland. Eat? The Old Gate is a modern British restaurant featuring a seasonal menu with dishes made to cater for all tastes and appetites. | Other

Photo Sales
Holmfirth Why? A charming Yorkshire mill town with an abundance of independent restaurants, cafes, wine bars, and shops, Holmfirth is also home to an art gallery, making it a lovely place to explore of a weekend. How Far? 1 hour 30 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 20 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Indulge in a spot of cinematic sight-seeing on the Last of the Summer Wine tour, catch some live music at The Picturedrome, or explore one of the nearby reservoirs for a leisurely walk. Eat? Harvey’s is the place to go for a high-quality meal and cocktail after a day’s exploring.

6. Holmfirth

Holmfirth Why? A charming Yorkshire mill town with an abundance of independent restaurants, cafes, wine bars, and shops, Holmfirth is also home to an art gallery, making it a lovely place to explore of a weekend. How Far? 1 hour 30 minute drive from Blackpool, 1 hour 20 minute drive from Preston. What to do? Indulge in a spot of cinematic sight-seeing on the Last of the Summer Wine tour, catch some live music at The Picturedrome, or explore one of the nearby reservoirs for a leisurely walk. Eat? Harvey’s is the place to go for a high-quality meal and cocktail after a day’s exploring. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireNorth WestPrestonBlackpoolFoodNostalgiaChesterfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice