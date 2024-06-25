As the end of school year proms and graduations approach, arriving in style will be the priority of many students.

While the classic hired limousine or supercar is the option many people go for, there are much weirder and wackier vehicles available to hire.

From military trucks to themed cars from iconic movies, there’s a plethora of vehicles to choose from if students want to make an impression on their peers,

So here are 10 unusual vehicles available to hire for school proms and graduations across Lancashire:

1 . Land Rover Defender This military vehicle is available to hire as a prom vehicle in and around Preston, Chorley, Leyland and the surrounding areas. | Nick BromilowPhoto: Nick Bromilow Photo Sales

2 . ECTO Ghostbusters Cadillac Ambulance This iconic car from the beloved Ghostbusters will be sure to impress fellow students! | Dazzle TravelPhoto: Dazzle Travel Photo Sales

3 . Hummer H3 Limousine Who needs a regular limousine when you can get a Hummer version? | Dazzle TravelPhoto: Dazzle Travel Photo Sales

4 . VW Campervan For the hippies amongst students, why not go for a classic VW Campervan? | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . The A Team Van GMC VANDURA Another iconic movie vehicle, this time its the A Team van. | Dazzle TravelPhoto: Dazzle Travel Photo Sales

6 . 'Wayne's World' 1976 AMC Pacer The original 1976 AMC Pacer used in the iconic film "Wayne's World." | Dazzle TravelPhoto: Dazzle Travel Photo Sales