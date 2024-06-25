10 unusual vehicles available to hire for school proms and graduations across Lancashire

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine
Published 25th Jun 2024, 15:07 BST

Some of these vehicles will guarantee to make a statement when arriving at your upcoming prom or graduation!

As the end of school year proms and graduations approach, arriving in style will be the priority of many students.

While the classic hired limousine or supercar is the option many people go for, there are much weirder and wackier vehicles available to hire.

From military trucks to themed cars from iconic movies, there’s a plethora of vehicles to choose from if students want to make an impression on their peers,

So here are 10 unusual vehicles available to hire for school proms and graduations across Lancashire:

This military vehicle is available to hire as a prom vehicle in and around Preston, Chorley, Leyland and the surrounding areas.

1. Land Rover Defender

This military vehicle is available to hire as a prom vehicle in and around Preston, Chorley, Leyland and the surrounding areas. | Nick BromilowPhoto: Nick Bromilow

This iconic car from the beloved Ghostbusters will be sure to impress fellow students!

2. ECTO Ghostbusters Cadillac Ambulance

This iconic car from the beloved Ghostbusters will be sure to impress fellow students! | Dazzle TravelPhoto: Dazzle Travel

Who needs a regular limousine when you can get a Hummer version?

3. Hummer H3 Limousine

Who needs a regular limousine when you can get a Hummer version? | Dazzle TravelPhoto: Dazzle Travel

For the hippies amongst students, why not go for a classic VW Campervan?

4. VW Campervan

For the hippies amongst students, why not go for a classic VW Campervan? | Getty Images

Another iconic movie vehicle, this time its the A Team van.

5. The A Team Van GMC VANDURA

Another iconic movie vehicle, this time its the A Team van. | Dazzle TravelPhoto: Dazzle Travel

The original 1976 AMC Pacer used in the iconic film "Wayne's World."

6. 'Wayne's World' 1976 AMC Pacer

The original 1976 AMC Pacer used in the iconic film "Wayne's World." | Dazzle TravelPhoto: Dazzle Travel

