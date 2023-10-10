Under 13's Lancashire Cup: Carnforth Reds 1 v 1 CN Sharks U13's Sharks

Disapointment as the Sharks lose out on penalties

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cup action this morning for the Sharks up in Carnforth where we led the game for much of the match, conceding with five mins to go. We then cruelly lost on penalties despite Thea making several saves.

Carnforth pushed us back in the first few minutes and the signs suggested a long afternoon but instead the girls soon put in a really hardworking display to stand firm and in fact we began to create the most chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defence was excellent, really battling and chasing hard to make it difficult for the reds.

Player of The Match, goalkeeper Thea Linklater practising her penalties. Photo: Johnathon Bailey

Out midfield tracked back well but also got the ball wide or played a number of inviting balls forwards.

Erin’s long throws were causing lots of problems!

With 25 mins gone, Sophie pounced on a rare spill from the keeper to poke us ahead.

The second half remained open with goal attempts for both teams, particularly through Isla and Sophie bring played in behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thea showed really good composure in goal, both with her hands and feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carnforth pushed extra players forwards in search of an equaliser and found it with a through run being slotted in off the post.

Penalties!

Well done to Lyla, Isla, Sophie, Tia and debutant Dolly for stepping up! Thea made three good saves but we still couldn’t get over the line.

A performance to really be proud of especially with a few missing and newcomers playing well.

Congrats to Carnforth on reaching the next round.

Thanks to our shirt sponsors McDonald's Lytham St Annes