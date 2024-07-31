Together We Can Do hosts inaugural Fylde Coast pan-disability games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Together We Can Do, a Blackpool-based charity dedicated to supporting individuals aged 16+ with recognised disabilities in Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre, to play sport is thrilled to announce the inaugural Fylde Coast Pan-Disability Games. This landmark event will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024, starting at 10:00 AM at the Blackpool Sports Centre in Stanley Park.

Joanne Martin, Project Manager at Together We Can Do, said the Fylde Coast Pan-Disability Games is set to be a celebration of athleticism, community, and inclusivity, showcasing the remarkable talents of around 100 athletes with disabilities. Participants will compete in a variety of sports including netball, boccia, bowls, and football. Taking place shortly after the 2024 Paralympics, the Games will capitalise on the heightened public interest in disability sports to promote ongoing engagement and participation.

We warmly invite members of the community to come and join us in celebrating these inspiring athletes. Additionally, we are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist with various roles on the day of the event. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or give us a call on 07859 916181.

About Together We Can Do:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Together We Can Do enjoying Netball