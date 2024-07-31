Together We Can Do hosts inaugural Fylde Coast pan-disability games
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joanne Martin, Project Manager at Together We Can Do, said the Fylde Coast Pan-Disability Games is set to be a celebration of athleticism, community, and inclusivity, showcasing the remarkable talents of around 100 athletes with disabilities. Participants will compete in a variety of sports including netball, boccia, bowls, and football. Taking place shortly after the 2024 Paralympics, the Games will capitalise on the heightened public interest in disability sports to promote ongoing engagement and participation.
We warmly invite members of the community to come and join us in celebrating these inspiring athletes. Additionally, we are seeking enthusiastic volunteers to assist with various roles on the day of the event. For more information, please contact us at [email protected] or give us a call on 07859 916181.
About Together We Can Do:
Together We Can Do is a Blackpool-based charity supporting individuals aged 16+ with recognised disabilities in Blackpool, Fylde, and Wyre to engage in sports. We offer 7 weekly sport sessions and host bi-weekly social nights, emphasizing community involvement and volunteer engagement to provide workforce skills and advocacy for our mission. www.togetherwecando.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.