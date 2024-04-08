The Penguin Peloton moves up a gear; "Kicking Cancer Into Touch!"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The charity was set up in 2013 by members of The Penguins, the veterans rugby team from Guy's Hospital, the oldest rugby club in the world. It now has fundraisers put on by many students, alumni, colleagues, friends and family across many hospitals and other organisations, all uniting to support Cancer Research, Cancer Treatment and Hospices.

Guy's to Blackpool will see 40 riders, a mix of students and Guy's alumni undertaking the challenge. Along the route they will be supported by the outstanding Black Rat safety team and the White Rat "film crew". The cyclists are paying to take part, and the support crew are providing their services for free.

PAC has no administrative or running costs, all expenses being met by individual PAC Members. All money PAC receives goes directly to support the fight against cancer.

Penguin Peloton - Tower to Tower

George Tsolakides, a member of the Penguin Peloton, says: “When asked to take part in a cycling fundraiser for PAC, a charity started by a group of my friends, I felt honoured. Being able to support this wonderful charity in its fight against cancer, after experiencing the loss of close family and friends to the disease, holds profound significance.“

PAC's fundraising target for the Guys Hospital to Blackpool ride is £50,000. If achieved this will see PAC reach £500,000 raised and disbursed as grants in the fight against cancer since 2013. The money will be used to: raise Cancer Awareness and provide financial support to Cancer Research, Cancer Treatment and Hospices.