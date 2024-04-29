Southport parkrunner invited to 10 Downing Street as charity celebrated ahead of 20th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Simon Tobin from Southport visited No 10 and explained: “It was wonderful to be welcomed to 10 Downing Street to represent the tens of thousands of volunteers across the UK and the world who make parkrun possible each and every weekend.

“They are the unsung heroes that keep parkruns going across 23 countries and enable nearly 400,000 people each weekend to enjoy some free, physical activity in green space and connect with others in their community.

“Over my years of volunteering at parkrun I’ve seen it transform the lives of many people so I often encourage my patients to give it a go.

Members of the parkrun community at 10 Downing Street

“The benefits of physical activity are enormous and I’ve observed parkrun positively impact people with high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes and respiratory conditions.

“I often recommend parkrun to my patients with mental health issues and I’ve seen it help people with anxiety, depression and stress.

“Our research shows that parkrun volunteers benefit even more than those who walk, jog or run and many of the volunteers I meet share how volunteering at parkrun has help them make new friendships and reduce their sense of isolation.

“parkrun can even improve your love life - two of my good friends met at parkrun and have since got married!”

The No 10 reception hosted by Lucy Frazer MP, Secretary of State for Culture Media & Sport saw parkrun staff, volunteers, trustees, partners, funders, and representatives from local parkrun events across the four home nations come together with a host of MPs to recognise the incredible contribution made by parkrun in the UK and internationally over the last two decades.

The first ever event set up by parkrun Founder Paul Sinton-Hewitt saw 13 runners and five volunteers take part in the Bushy Park Time Trial on October 2, 2004.

Since then, parkrun has grown to a global movement with over 2,400 events across the world (including 1,250 in the UK) and more than nine million registered parkrunners.

Today, it is recognised as a leading and valuable public health initiative with a mission to transform health and happiness by empowering people to come together, to be active and be social outdoors in their community.

The charity also has a strong focus on supporting the health and wellbeing of children through junior parkrun, which was established weekly in 2013.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak,added: “I would like to congratulate parkrun on its 20th anniversary and commend all the volunteer organisers and marshals whose weekly dedication has made it all possible.

“I know from taking my daughters to junior parkrun how brilliant it is for young people - and people of all ages – to be out in the fresh air on a Saturday morning getting some exercise. I hope parkrun continues to go from strength to strength.”