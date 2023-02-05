Fylde's seven game winning run comes to an end

Fylde were out of the blocks quickly, Adam Lanigan chasing a kick well to force the first penalty and give Fylde possession in the Otley 22.

With the defence up flat Greg Smith’s deft grubber in behind was perfect and skipper Ben Gregory followed up to get the opening try, goaled by Smith for a 7-0 lead in only the second minute.

An early blood bin for Toby Harrison saw Charlie Partington on for a brief spell and there followed a frantic few minutes with both sides being penalised and warned for high tackles. From the last of these Otley’s Joe Rowntree kicked a fine penalty from near halfway to open Otley’s account and make the score 7-3.

Fylde suffered a rare defeat against Otley

Another high tackle penalty, this time by Otley, allowed Smith to nudge Fylde close to the Otley line again. Gregory hit Harlan Corrie for a well-set catch and drive line-out.

Otley defended this well, but Cole Potts recycled quickly to hit Sam Stott on a powerful flat line close to the whitewash and there was no stopping him for what is becoming a signature move score.

Smith’s conversion drifted wide but after 15 minutes Fylde had edged further ahead at 12-3.

Sustained pressure then resulted in an overlap for Otley’s full back Callum Irvine to dive into the corner for an unconverted try in the 21st minute, bringing the score back to 12-8 to Fylde.

Another long-range defence splitting burst in midfield in the 47th minute saw Fylde in disarray and at the breakdown Connor Wilkinson was yellow carded.

Otley chose the scrum and with another penalty advantage in the bag they spun the ball wide left taking immediate advantage of Fylde being one man down in the back line, winger Elliot Morgan diving in for a try to put Otley in front for the first time at 13-12.

The yellow card period was to prove costly for Fylde as Otley increased their lead on 55 minutes.

Their big number six Dan Preston-Routledge, who had an excellent game, found a sizeable gap 20 yards out and his pace and strength took him over close to the post for try that was improved by Rowntree, Otley now two scores clear at 20-12 up.

Wilkinson was back on when Fylde were handed the man advantage themselves on the hour mark. Ben Turner fielded the high ball and ran it back only to be dumped in an awkward position in the tackle by Otley replacement Clark Wells.

Having only just joined the battle, Wells was instructed to take a 10-minute break by young referee George Ounsley, who showed promising game management qualities.

Not long after the yellow card Greg Smith knocked over a simple penalty to bring Fylde back within a score at 20-15.

Fylde were pinned back again and on 64 minutes their other winger Sam Taylor forced himself over for another try in the left corner, unconverted but Otley again had a two-score cushion at 20-15.

Fylde responded with a fine try just two minutes later. Greg Smith took the ball to the line, dummied the pass, and ghosted through himself, drawing the full back before putting scrum half Cole Potts in for a 20-yard scamper to the line.

Crucially, too much time was taken over the conversion and it was charged down, a rare event at this level. Fylde were, however, back in it at 25-20.

Otley again imposed themselves, forcing a goal line drop out, from which their drop goal attempt drifted just wide. The 22 yard drop out was then returned with interest with another long-range surge by the Otley number eight and a high tackle gave Rowntree an easy penalty kick which he knocked over to yet again put Otley two scores ahead at 28-20 after 72 minutes.

Fylde created one last chance as the defence jumped up, the ball made its way to big second row Olli Parkinson, lurking on the wing. He gathered the bouncing ball well, bumped off a heavy challenge by the last defender and dived over for Fylde’s fourth try.