Five-point haul for Fylde for second week running

​Despite three late Billingham tries, Fylde held out to pick up another five-point victory and continue their unbeaten start to the National 2 North season in a 32-26 home win.

Debutant Sam Carleton picked up two tries in the first-half as Fylde raced into a 27-0 lead at the break.

With the try bonus point already secured Fylde saw out the game in the second-half despite the visitors picking up two losing bonus points late on with a spirited fightback.

Three tries in the last five minutes by Ryan Kirkbride, Mike Walton and Dan Dixon saw the Durham-based side reduce the scoreline from 32-5 to 32-26.

Fylde were racking up tries in the first half

Fylde made a blistering start with debutant Carleton crashing over after three minutes. Things got ever better for Fylde in the 10th minute when scrum-half Ben Gould went over for their second try. Greg Smith added the extras to put Fylde 12-0 up.

Carleton was enjoying himself on the Fylde coast, but unfortunately he dropped a pass in the 14th minute when it looked like the hosts were in for try number three.

They didn’t have to wait long for their third though, as captain Ben Gregory dotted down from a rolling maul in the 20th minute.

Smith, who was orchestrating his backline superbly, kicked a brilliant 50-22 on the half hour mark, which ultimately led to Fylde's bonus point try.

Shortly after the lineout from the 50-22 Jordan Dorrington, who was playing outside centre, played a delicate kick in behind for Adam Lanigan to get on the end of and finish brilliantly.

Fylde were in complete control as the clock ticked away to half-time but three minute before the interval they were reduced to 14 men when flanker Valu Tanē Bentley was yellow carded for a bizarre tactical foul.

The visitors made the most of this man advantage, scoring their first try a minute into the second half through Jonathon Horner. Scrum-half Sam Heron couldn’t add the extras.

Fylde saw out the remainder of Bentley's sin bin before getting their fifth try on the board. Not to be outdone by his brother Sam, Tom Carleton picked up his third try of the season following another smooth backline move down the left. Smith couldn't add the conversion.

It was looking like a comfortable victory for Fylde with five minutes remaining but a Kirkbride try in the 75th minute started a late fightback from the newly promoted outfit.

Two minutes after Kirkbride' effort his forward partner Walton got his name on the scoresheet with close range effort.

Peter Evans added both conversions to set up a thrilling final few minutes with Billingham in range of a losing bonus point and try bonus point.

This try came in the last minute of the match after Billingham had been held up twice by Fylde on their try line.

Tighthead prop Dixon powered over from short range to earn the try bonus point before Evans converted brilliantly to pick up another point for his side to the delight of the loyal travelling supporters who had made the 135-mile trip from the North East.

Fylde came away with five points for the second week running, but Billingham’s late hat trick of tries will frustrate the home side.

​FYLDE: S.Carleton; Turner, Dorrington, T.Carleton, Lanigan (Cadley 62); Smith, Gould; Brooks (Bowker 67), Gregory (Parker 40), Bowker (Osivwemu 47), Hall-Lyon, Garrod, Harrison (Railton 54), Bentley, Fairbrother (Robinson 40)

BILLINGHAM: Husband; Ross, Groark (Roxby 49), Youll, Horner (Campbell 73); Evans, Heron; Brown (Dixon 73), Foulds (Graham 47), Spoors (Dixon 20, Spoors 67), Walton, Kirkbride (Scarborough 47), Burns (Kirkbride 72), Jackson, Walton.

