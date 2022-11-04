Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup squad visit Blackpool landmark ahead of quarter-final tie

The Kumels, who have been training at Preston’s UCLAN Sports Arena this week, take on England at the DW Stadium on Saturday (K.O. 2.30pm).

PNG centre Justin Olam states he has enjoyed seeing new places during the tournament.

He said: “I was scared it was going to be colder, but I live in Melbourne so it’s okay.

“We are just happy to be here, because most of us have never been to the UK before, so we are trying to have a look around.

“Being in Preston has been good. We’ve also visited Blackpool. The Tower was beautiful and so were the lights on the road.

“It was raining when we got there, so it was a struggle, but we adapted. Probably the biggest challenge of our time here.”

Olam says the Papua New Guinea squad are focused on setting an example for the next generation.

He said: “I’m excited for myself and the boys. We’ve put the effort in to get to the quarter-finals, so we are all looking forward to playing the game.

“Proud is an understatement. All the young boys growing up in Papua New Guinea want to play.

“I am representing my family and all the people back. All the boys will say the same.

“A lot of fans came last week to watch the game, and more will be coming this weekend.

“They travel all around the world to see the Kumuls play.

“It’s really exciting to see them, it’s amazing just to represent them.

“I’m sure everyone back home will be getting up to watch it, no matter what time it is.

“I used to do that as a kid growing up. I’d be behind the TV cheering, so to play for them is a massive honour.

“Our responsibility as current players is to leave the Kumuls in the right place for the young ones coming up.