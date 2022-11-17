Blackpool-born Harry Rushton grateful to his family for helping him on his way to the Rugby League World Cup

Harry Rushton appeared for Ireland at the Rugby League World Cup (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The 20-year-old has joined Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2023 Super League season, after spending two years in Australia with Canberra Raiders.

Rushton also featured for Ireland in the Rugby League World Cup, and states he wouldn’t have got so far if it wasn’t for the people close to him providing support.

“Playing in a World Cup has always been a dream of mine,” he said.

“My dad put his neck on the line when I was younger, driving me to Wigan three times a week.

“It’s been a tough task, and I’m nowhere near making it, but I’m on the right track and working as hard as I can.

“I’m committing to Ireland, everyone has been there for each other.

“No one has an ego in this squad, so it’s been great. We’ve all got each other’s back, it’s a different environment to club rugby.

“The experience has been great. When getting all of the boys together, it was the first time a lot of us had played for Ireland.

“We are building towards 2025, and we’ve got a young squad.

“I had 14 weeks out before our first game, so I was a bit concerned about my fitness but when you go out there, you run on adrenaline.