The second stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is almost over, and the quarter final line-up will be completed today. Six out of the eight spots are filled, with former World champions Spain in action today hoping to join the likes of Brazil and England.

In yesterday’s action, Croatia defeated Japan on penalties in the first match. In the 7pm fixture, Brazil stormed to a 4-1 win over South Korea.

Today will for the last time see the last of the round of 16 matches take place in Qatar. Included in these games is also former European champions Portugal. One match will kick off at 3pm UK time, whilst the other will get underway at 7pm.

The quarter final line-up so far has the makings of some classic matches. The three matches so far are listed below:

Friday December 9- 3pm- Croatia v Brazil - BBC One

Friday December 9 - 7pm- Netherlands v Argentina - BBC One

Saturday December 10 7pm- France v England - ITV One

The matches will be shown live on free to air TV today. Here is how you can watch it and what time it will get underway.

2022 World Cup games on Tuesday November 29, 2022:

Listed below are all the matches taking place at the World Cup today and where you can watch them. Alo listed are the times they kick off here in the UK

Morocco v Spain - 3pm - ITV

