Pub in Cleveleys ready for summer of football

Will England or Scotland bring it home?

The Gardeners Arms in Thornton will be hosting VIP areas for match days which can be booked online www.Gardenersarmsthornton.co.uk

A special summer of football menu will be available on matchdays.

Giveaways and prizes on England and Scotland games. Build up music will also be played before the games.

We are nearly ready with the decorations, inside and out.

