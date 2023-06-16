Yohan de Silva back for seconds at St Annes and feasting on runs

The 38-year-old Sri Lankan opener didn’t reach three figures in his debut Vernon Road campaign.

He already has two tons to his name in 2023, including 119 from 69 balls in a T20 victory over Blackpool which included 19 boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Silva has scored 854 from 17 innings in all competitions and is firmly on course to beat his target of 1,500 this season. His average of 61 is significantly higher than last season's 36.

The all-rounder’s off-spin bowling has also been more effective and, with almost two-thirds of the season remaining, Yohan has already bowled more overs and taken more wickets (23) than in 2022.

He told The Gazette: “It’s good and I’m enjoying it. It was an easy decision to come back. The club has good members and everyone is really helpful.

“I’m happy with my form and pleased to have 850 runs already. I enjoy coaching at the club too and there are good young players coming through.”

Yohan de Silva has scored two hundreds and six fifties for St Annes this season Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

Advertisement Hide Ad

After last season's top-four finish in the NPCL, St Annes have so far reserved their best form for the Sunday cup competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This weekend they fly the flag as the Fylde coast’s last men standing in the ECB National Knockout, having also earned a date with Blackpool’s conquerors Darwen in the quarter-finals of the Lancashire Federation Knockout thanks to last Sunday’s win over Read, in which De Silva made an unbeaten 76.

However, a five-game winless run in the league, including three successive defeats, has left St Annes just one place above the bottom two going into tomorrow’s home clash with fellow strugglers Fulwood and Broughton.

Yohan added: “Of course we have some problems and some players have not been in form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have shown in the cups that we can play well on our day and there is no reason we cannot climb the league. This team is definitely good enough to move up.”

Fellow opener Tom Higson proved himself more than a match for league leaders Longridge in last Saturday’s 48-run defeat, firing 111 from 52 balls in an opening stand of 156 with the Sri Lankan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tom is a super player,” said Yohan. “He is good to open the innings with and is talking to me all the time.”

Longridge batter Zac Christie added: “Tom played a great knock but that’s the way we know he can bat – it’s spectacular when it comes off and he put us under the pump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew if we got him out, their middle order has struggled this season and they are lower in the table than they would like to be.”

Victory over Fulwood would get St Annes and De Silva moving in their preferred direction.

TOMORROW'S FIXTURES:

Northern Premier League (12.30): Blackpool v Leyland, St Annes v Fulwood and Broughton, Chorley v Fleetwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool Competition First Division (12.0): Old Xaverians v Lytham (Lytham 2 v Northern 2, 12.45)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore and Smalley Palace Shield premier division (1.0): Great Eccleston v Preston, Thornton Cleveleys v Vernon Carus, Carnforth v Kirkham & Wesham; Division 1B (1.0): Fleetwood 2 v New Longton, Fylde v Great Eccleston 2, Kirkham & Wesham 2 v Mawdesley 2, BAC/EE Preston v Blackpool 2, Grimsargh v Thornton Cleveleys 2, Penwortham 2 v Wrea Green; Division 2 (1.0): Gregson Lane v Norcross, Longridge 3 v St Annes 2

SUNDAY