Two-time world champion Wright – a winner in 2021- was beaten by Ryan Searle, while Jonny Clayton produced a magnificent display to defeat 2020 champion Van den Bergh.

Luke Humphries also fought back from the brink to deny Dirk van Duijvenbode in a tie-break, while Damon Heta dispatched Brendan Dolan.

Wright’s exit means the top five seeds are out before the quarter-final stage, as well as a guaranteed first-time winner of the Phil Taylor Trophy.

Former Betfred World Matchplay champion Peter Wright bowed out in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Having beaten Raymond van Barneveld in round one, Searle claimed another major scalp with an 11-8 defeat of Wright.

“It’s a big moment in my career,” admitted Searle, who averaged 95 and landed six 180s.

“I had that real buzz about me against Raymond. I felt like I played really well. I played well in patches tonight, but I managed to knuckle down and get through the game, which is a positive.

Luke Humphries claimed Betfred World Matchplay victory the hard way at the Winter Gardens

“If I can have that same focus I had on Monday, there’s no reason why I can’t go all the way, and I’m looking forward to the game against Jonny now.”

Clayton produced a finishing masterclass in his 11-6 success against Van den Bergh, converting three brilliant ton-plus finishes to triumph with an average of almost 102.

“I knew I had to play well tonight, and thankfully I did,” reflected Clayton, who dedicated his latest win to his ill father.

“It’s been very difficult, but I’m here to do a job and I’m trying my best to do it, so today was a good day.

Jonny Clayton took his place in the last eight of the Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“It really feels good to beat a player of Dimitri’s calibre and I’m going to try and keep the Welsh flag flying. I would love to win the World Matchplay. That trophy looks so good!”

The match of the night saw Humphries recover from 10-7 down to beat van Duijvenbode 14-12, surviving a match dart at double 16 to preserve his hopes of lifting a first senior televised title.

“I’m so proud of myself there,” revealed world number six Humphries, the highest-ranked player left in the tournament.

“I struggled throughout that game. I felt really flat, but I dug deep and that’s what champions do.

Damon Heta (left) was a comfortable winner against Brendan Dolan in Blackpool Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I’m not saying I am a champion, but sometimes you have to get through these really tough games when you’re not at your best and I’m hoping I will perform a lot better on Friday.”

Elsewhere, Heta breezed through to a maiden Blackpool quarter-final with a thumping 11-1 win against Dolan, who had beaten reigning champion Michael van Gerwen in round one.

“Brendan didn’t turn up tonight. He deserved more than that,” claimed Heta, who is through to his first individual televised quarter-final since March 2022.

“I was comfortable, things went my way. You can only play who is in front of you and I hope the crowd enjoyed the entertainment and the banter because they make this tournament.”

