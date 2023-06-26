News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Fallon Sherrock will begin her defence of the PDC Betfred Women’s World Matchplay against Lisa Ashton at the Winter Gardens next month.
By Josh Gorton
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The eight-player line-up was confirmed on Sunday as the second staging of the £25,000 event takes place on the afternoon of Sunday, July 23.

It will be televised live on Sky Sports and through the PDC's global broadcast partners, as players battle it out for the title and a £10,000 top prize.

The winner also qualifies for November’s Grand Slam of Darts and the 2023/24 World Darts Championship.

Fallon Sherrock won the Betfred Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens last year Picture: PDCFallon Sherrock won the Betfred Women's World Matchplay at the Winter Gardens last year Picture: PDC
The field is made up of the top eight players from a one-year Order of Merit, based on PDC Women’s Series earnings across 20 tournaments since last August.

Doncaster teenager Beau Greaves will make her Blackpool bow as the top seed, having won 15 of the last 20 events to establish a commanding lead at the top of the rankings.

Greaves’ haul of titles included a 70-match winning run from August 2022 to February 2023, as well as a hat-trick of wins in Hildesheim over the weekend.

Beau Greaves is the top seed for the Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool Picture: PDCBeau Greaves is the top seed for the Betfred Women's World Matchplay in Blackpool Picture: PDC
She will kick off her campaign against Dutch debutant Noa-Lynn van Leuven, who reached the Event 12 final to leapfrog last year’s Blackpool semi-finalist, Lorraine Winstanley, and secure qualification in last-gasp fashion.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Mikuru Suzuki will make her Women’s World Matchplay debut as the second seed, having featured in nine Women’s Series finals over the last 12 months.

Suzuki, who has scooped two Women’s Series titles in 2023 and is a former World Darts Championship qualifier, will open her challenge against last year’s Women's World Matchplay runner-up, Aileen de Graaf.

Reigning champion Sherrock begins her bid for back-to-back Blackpool titles against Ashton, the four-time women’s world champion who is the sixth seed this year.

Sherrock ended a 12-month wait for a Women’s Series title with Event 10 success on Saturday.

The other quarter-final clash pits Ireland’s Robyn Byrne against Wales’ Rhian O’Sullivan, after both players celebrated maiden Women’s Series titles earlier this year.

Quarter-finals are played over the best of seven legs, the semi-finals will be the best of nine, while the final is the best of 11.

While the winner leaves with £10,000 and the runner-up £5,000, the losing semi-finalists take home £2,500 each and there is £1,250 apiece for the beaten quarter-finalists.

