WIN tickets to Sky Bet Sunday Series at Haydock Park

Win tickets to Haydock Park

The spectacle – Haydock Park’s sole Sunday meeting of the year - will see the penultimate fixture of this season's Sunday Series take place, with a late afternoon of top-class Flat racing

in store.

Offering over £200,000 in prize money, the stellar seven race-card will see every race live in front of the ITV and Racing TV cameras.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is answer the question below and e-mail it with your name, address and telephone number to [email protected] with 'Haydock competition' as the subject line.

The lucky winners will be chosen at random from all the correct entries received and win tickets for them and a friend to catch all the action live at Haydock Park this Sunday. It really is that simple!

Don’t worry if you’re not lucky enough to win on this occasion, as tickets are still available for the Sky Bet Sunday Series at Haydock Park. Just head to https://www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/haydock/events-tickets/rose-of-lancaster-carnival/family-fun-day/The raceday gate admission price is £20. Children 18 years and under are admitted FREE at Haydock Park when accompanied by a paying adult.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or over. The prize consists of 2 entry tickets to Haydock Park Racecourse on August 7, 2022. No travel or accommodation is included. The closing date for entries is Thursday, August 4 at 5pm

QUESTION

Which racecourse stages The Derby?

A - Aintree

B - Goodwood

C- Newmarket