Whitley kept at Bay as Fylde cling on to fine victory

Fylde Hockey Club ladies’ first team withstood a fightback by hosts Whitley Bay to secure a superb 3-2 victory in the Women’s Conference North at the weekend.

The visitors started well, putting pressure on their opponents and they soon went in front via a short corner which was converted by player-of-the-match Jess Wharton.

A quick attack from Lucy Wane, Megan Wildish and Nicky Kellet led to the latter firing home and it was soon 3-0 when a high transfer by Grace McGarvey led to a ball from Vicky Rukin into the D where Wharton slotted home.

Towards the end of the game, Fylde were given two unlucky cards and the home side took full advantage, scoring twice to ensure a nerve-jangling end but Fylde hung on.

Fylde ladies enjoyed a fine 3-2 win at Whitley Bay. Photo: Fylde HC

The seconds battled to a 2-1 home win over Carlisle first team in the North West Women's Division One.

It was the visitors who started brightly and they took the lead in the fourth minute. Fylde responded brilliantly, refusing to let their heads drop and Dawn Child came agonisingly close to scoring.

Persistent pressure eventually paid off as Izzy Mahon pounced on a loose ball to level the score.

Moments later, a driving run from Emma Savidge created another goalmouth scramble, and once again Mahon was on hand to finish.

The second half was dominated by Fylde, whose press pinned Carlisle deep in their own half, but they were unable to add to their score.

The third team team were narrowly beaten by Chorley Phoenix first team at home in the North West Women's Division Two North

The visitors opened up a 2-0 lead but Fylde refused to give in.

Lauren Appleyard executed a brilliant reverse shot but the ball went just wide of the net.

They did eventually pull a goal back when Sophia Melling lifted the ball over the diving keeper.

Unfortunately, time ran out on them as they desperately searched for what would have been a deserved equaliser.