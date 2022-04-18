What channel is Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte on? How to watch, tickets, fight time, odds, undercard and all you need to know
World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury is set to defend his title against rival Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte later this month.
The WBC champion, who lives in Morecambe, successfully retained his crown with an 11th-round knockout of American Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last October.
Fury, 33, who was ordered to defend his belt against Whyte by the World Boxing Council in December, will be aiming to maintain his unbeaten record at the weekend against a challenger who hasn’t fought since his fourth-round knock out of Alexander Povetkin more than a year ago.
We’ve taken a look at all you need to know ahead of Fury’s title defence.
Where is the fight taking place?
The bout is taking place in London at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, April 23. It will be Fury’s first bout in England in five years, and the first time both fighters have fought inside the sold-out 85,000 capacity venue.
How can I watch it?
The fight will be broadcast live on BT Sport Box Office at a cost of £24.95 for PPV customers on TV. The initial build-up will be free to watch on BT Sport Box Office and online between 6pm and 7pm, however, from 7pm onwards, fans will need PPV to keep watching.
When is the fight expected to start?
The main event ringwalks are expected to be around 10pm.
What has been said in the build-up?
The Gypsy King was left speaking to the media alone at the first scheduled press conference, after Whyte failed to show up. Fury referred to his opponent as ‘Frillian Whytenickers’ at the event, and said the Londoner had already ‘shown the white flag.’
When speaking on the fight, Fury revealed he has no concerns of losing the title: “I am very, very confident. There’s not a 1% chance that I will lose the fight – I know I cannot lose.”
Who’s the bookies favourite?
Fury is the favourite according to the bookmakers, with Sky Bet backing the Lancashire fighter to win at 1/6, while Whyte is priced at 9/2 to cause a shock. Sky Bet have a draw at 16/1, although Paddy Power and William Hill are offering 25/1.