Freddie Reader scored one of Fylde's weekend tries Picture: Daniel Martino

Fylde’s last away trip of the season saw them return with fourth place secured and five league points as they outscored the hosts by six tries to three.

This was despite playing almost 50 minutes a man down, after Chris Rudkin was red-carded late on in the first half.

With Will Hunt unavailable, Alex Clayton was asked to play the number 10 role and things did not start well as his opening kick-off went out on the full.

That gave Wharfedale a scrum on halfway, from which Omari Kaup-Samuels went under the posts and added the conversion for an early 7-0 lead.

Fylde won possession back from the restart and Dave Fairbrother’s half-break led to Corey Bowker taking the ball at pace and running in.

The fast start did not let up, Ben Dorrington’s line break ending with Sam Stott’s strength enabling him to stretch out and score.

Clayton converted this time to give Fylde a 12-7 lead with 12 minutes gone before defences tightened up for a 15-minute spell.

That ended when Kaup-Samuels landed a penalty to make it 12-10, only for Fylde to respond again.

Clayton’s kicking from penalties moved Fylde into the danger zone, with Toby Harrison scoring a converted try for a 19-10 lead on the half-hour.

Fylde then decided to rest props Bowker and Pete Altham, replacing them with Rudkin and Rob King.

Their rest period proved a short one as a lineout three minutes later saw the assistant referee alert the man in the middle to foul play.

It resulted in a bemused-looking Rudkin red-carded for punching and King departing after being punched.

Wharfedale looked to take immediate advantage but were kept out by some stout defence from Fylde, who were able to turn over the ball and exit with penalties.

That culminated in a second try for Stott as Fylde led 24-10 at the break, though a blow to the nose meant he didn’t appear for the second half.

Wharfedale began the second period strongly, scoring through Josh Burridge as they sought to capitalise on the slope and their extra man.

An increasingly fractious game saw Fylde restore their 14-point lead on 52 minutes as a back move ended in a try for Adam Lanigan.

Having seen Wharfedale’s Dan Wills yellow-carded for tipping a player off the ball, Fylde found some daylight on 61 minutes.

Freddie Reader broke clear and raced in from halfway, making Clayton’s conversion a formality for a 36-15 lead.

Wharfedale went down to 14 men again as Jake Armstrong was yellow-carded on 65 minutes, but they didn’t give up as Zeb Heys went over for a converted try.

Leading 36-22 and with an easily kickable penalty, Fylde instead elected to tap and go but were turned over.

As Wharfedale looked to exit, Fylde winger Cam Smith knocked on in looking for the one-handed interception.

A yellow card followed and Fylde were down to 13 against 15, but good defence meant they could see out time and deny Wharfedale the consolation of a try bonus point.

Wharfedale: Bullough, Bullock, Prell, Blackwell, Viner, Kaup-Samuels (Howarth), Riddiough, Baldwin, Weston (Burridge), Hedgley, Stockton, Heys, Armstrong, Collinson (Wills/Meehan), Dickinson.

Fylde RFC: Reader, Smith, Forster, Stott (Turner), Lanigan, Clayton, Gaughan, Fairbrother (Dorrington), Dorrington (Bowker), Harrison, Morgan (Quinn/Ashcroft), Walton, Altham (King/Altham), Williamson, Bowker (Rudkin).