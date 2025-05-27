Warton gymnast Nicole Hill in GB squad for European Championships

​Fylde Coast Rhythmic Gymnastic Academy member Nicole Hill has been selected to represent Great Britain in next week's European Championships.

The 16-year-old, who trains at ​Fylde Coast Rhythmic Gymnastics Academy close to her Warton home, is one of only two senior gymnasts selected by GB for the showpiece event, which gets underway in Tallinn on Monday.

This month Nicole was crowned North West champion for the fourth time, gaining top scores for her routines. It is the second time she has taken the title as a senior, following two junior triumphs.

Nicole, a student at Cardinal Newman College in Preston, will be accompanied to Estonia by her coach Ana Blackburn, who runs the Academy.

Ana told The Gazette: “ I am extremely proud of Nicole. Her achievements so far are amazing and inspire the younger generation of athletes across the country.

"Over the past two years, she has consistently been among the prize-winners at national and international tournaments, and her name is now firmly associated with the new generation of British gymnastics. Nicole will compete against the strongest athletes from across Europe.”

Nicole represented GB as a junior at the European Championships in Israel three years ago, achieving the best results among the British competitors.

This season, she reached the finals in hoop and ball exercises at the international tournament in Portimão, Portugal, and placed eighth among the seniors at another international event in Bulgaria.

Nicole said: “I am incredibly honoured to represent Great Britain at the European Championships. It’s a dream come true and I’m determined to give my all.”

Coach Ana is grateful to BActive Fitness for use of the Lightning Club in Warton.

She explained: “We don't really have specially-built gymnasts facilities like other countries but we are very grateful for what we have. Bactive and the Lightning Club are super-supportive.

“Everything in our discipline is self-funded. The gymnasts have to pay for everything – equipment, training camps, international travel and all competitions. Nicole's parents work tirelessly to support her.”