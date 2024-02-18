Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading 17-10 after 45 minutes, a torrid 15-minute spell saw Fylde’s efforts implode and take the game out of their reach.

Although they gained a try bonus point, the final 35 minutes saw Fylde concede as many points in addition to three yellow cards; two of which led to penalty tries.

Fylde were pinned deep after conceding an early penalty and, with another advantage being played, a Tynedale crossfield kick was batted back and Jonny Cousin went over for a second-minute try.

Working themselves into the game, Fylde kicked a penalty to touch seven minutes later and set up a catch and drive.

That ended with Ben Gregory scoring and Greg Smith landing his only kick of the day to put Fylde 7-5 in front.

Nevertheless, Fylde increased their lead on 15 minutes with a long-range try that saw Adam Lanigan going over.

However, they let Tynedale back into it four minutes later when Chris Wearmouth touched down to make it 12-10.

It remained that way at the break before Fylde started the second half well and scored again on 43 minutes.

Tane Valu Bentley forced a knock on and, from the scrum, a set move ended with Freddie Reader jinking past the last two defenders for another excellent try.

Seven points up at 17-10, the next quarter-hour was to cost Fylde dearly.

Poor box kick execution saw them penalised for players being in front of the kicker with the resulting penalty sent to touch.

Tynedale battered away at the line, forcing another penalty from which James Trafford caught Fylde napping for a try, converted by Josh Leslie to make it 17-17.

Minutes later, Oli Parkinson was sinbinned for a mistimed tackle and, from the penalty, another catch and drive was deemed to have been pulled down by Matt Garrod.

He was also yellow-carded, a penalty try awarded and Fylde were now 24-17 down with 13 men for 10 minutes.

As the first yellow was about to be reversed, they ran out of defenders with Seamus Hutton crossing and Leslie converting.

Back at full strength, Fylde forced another Tynedale knock on with the ball quickly spun wide and Smith sending Lanigan over.

Trailing 31-22 with 19 minutes left, Fylde gifted Tynedale the next score as a miscommunication saw Jacob Oliver collect the ball and race in from 50 yards for another converted try.

Fylde’s gloom turned to despair when another penalty was taken quickly and Garrod was deemed to have hit a Tynedale man with a no-arms tackle.

His second yellow meant a red and a penalty try with the referee deeming Tynedale would have scored, meaning Fylde had 14 men for the last 15 minutes and were 45-22 down.

They again battled back, forcing pressure and territory in the last five minutes as they looked for a fifth try, but it was just not their day.

Tynedale: Parker, Beaty, Forlow, Scott, Hutton, Leslie, Telford, White, Frankland, Caudle, Dunn, Wearmouth, Cousin, Vassalo, Oliver. Subs: Hughes, Rewcastle, Nankivell, Douglas, Lilley.