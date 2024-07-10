Ten years of free sports coaching has helped make Blackpool park safer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Anchorsholme residents are celebrating the 10th year of free sports coaching thanks to a Sport England Grant for young people in the area.

The programme was first launched in East Pines Park in 2014 by Coun Paul Galley to tackle antisocial behaviour after it emerged the park suffered the highest levels of disruption of any park in Blackpool.

n/a

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has gone on to offer more than 1.000 young people free football coaching on Friday nights with some of the youngsters continuing to play in clubs around the Fylde. Now a further grant of £3,000 from Sport England is ensuring the scheme continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Galley said: "We created the sports scheme based on a programme I was involved with in Zimbabwe when I was younger, where we created a cricket coaching system in the high-density areas of Zimbabwe.

"It went on to produce three international test cricketers and I am convinced the more we invest in our young people through sport we will achieve the same results for future stars in Blackpool whilst reducing antisocial behaviour and building friendships with our young people."

Fellow Anchorsholme Coun Anita Cooper said "We are delighted that Sport England have backed our sports programme, it means everyone from aged eight to 15 can access free football coaching on Friday nights in the park and cricket on Thursday evenings and enjoy the benefits of being involved in sports.

"Over the years we have worked hard to build a great football pitch and this year have also worked on creating a cricket wicket in the park."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is open to everyone regardless of location and is completely free.