Strongbowe looks the tipple of choice at Haydock on Friday evening

Haydock Park stages more racing action on Friday evening

We have previewed all of the action with our race by race guide.

The going is currently Good, Good to Soft in places at the track with dry weather forecast. Read on for our horse racing tips for Haydock5.35pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Addosh is interesting with Oisin Murphy aboard and given he looks likely to improve again. However, Miramichi makes the most appeal. He scored over course and distance in fine style at the track in June and whilst he has to defy a 7lb higher mark, he makes appeal as a type who could progress again.

Selection: Miramichi

6.08pm Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (6f)

Attagirl is clearly the one to beat. The two-year-old is a daughter of Wootton Bassett and the £90,000 purchase shaped with plenty of promise when third on debut at Haydock last month. She looks open to plenty of progress and with normal improvement expected, she can come out on top.

Selection: Attagirl

6.38pm Handicap (6f)

Mr Wagyu is a course and distance winner and has to enter equations along with Ventura Express who is interesting despite having to shoulder joint-top weight. However, Strongbowe is an interesting type. He failed to back up a Thirsk win when only second at Nottingham last time out. However, the son of Siyouni is in rampant form and is hard to ignore.

Selection: Strongbowe

7.08pm Handicap (6f)

Lots in with chances and Digital has to be near the top of the list having finished second last time out. Only beaten a short-head last time out, he has been raised 3lb for that effort, but remains open to plenty of progress. However, Out The Hat gets the vote. He has won both times at Hamilton, but despite going up 5lb for his latest win, there is still more to come and he gets the vote.

Selection: Out The Hat

7.38pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Mundana Lily is an interesting newcomer given her connections, with the same said about Mise En Scene who is related to 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa. Out In Yorkshire was well-beaten in the Chesham last time, but has to be of interest back down in grade. However, Lady Valentine is taken to follow up a smooth debut win at Leicester. She has to defy a penalty here, but looks up to the challenge and makes the most appeal.

Selection: Lady Valentine

8.08pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Dinoo looked potentially smart as a two-year-old, but has struggled so far this term, including when soundly beaten at Royal Ascot. However, he could return to form. Debut winner Fabricated also has to feature prominently despite the switch in surfaces. However, Exceedingly Royal shaped well when third at Salisbury last time out and can deliver.

Selection: Exceedingly Royal

8.40pm Handicap (6f)

Another interesting event. Mutaabeq could improve on some below-par efforts, along with recent Beverley winner Ugo Gregory. However, top-weight Sucellus could come out on top. He was third at Haydock last time out, but ran his best race for a while on that occasion and whilst he drops in trip again, that could play to his strengths in the finale.