Stroke Association benefits from dazzling darts action at Betfred World Matchplay in Blackpool

Alongside the oche action at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, title sponsors Betfred raised money for The Stroke Association with a donation of £50 per 180 alongside their Betfred Nine-Dart Charity Challenge.

The tournament featured a total of 301 scores of 180 across 31 games, with runner-up Dimitri Van den Bergh hitting the most with 49 during his five matches, while Peter Wright posted 41 during his march to the title.

World Matchplay champion Peter Wright (right), runner-up Dimitri Van den Bergh (left) and Betfred boss Fred Done with the cheque for the Stroke Association

Betfred Nine-Dart Charity Challenge saw £1 per point donated across nine darts thrown by competing players, media personalities, celebrities and officials at the event, raising over £7,000 in total.

Betfred have also donated an additional £10,000, giving a total donation of £33,000 to The Stroke Association.“I’m delighted to be donating such a great sum to The Stroke Association,” said Betfred boss Fred Done.

“It has been a wonderful Betfred World Matchplay this year. The final was a marvellous occasion in front of a sell-out Blackpool crowd.

“We were also so happy to see Rod Studd back as part of the Sky Sports commentary team this week during his continued recovery from a stroke, and the long-awaited return of capacity crowds.

“The support of the players, media and staff during the tournament has been vital towards raising money for a charity which does so much great work.”