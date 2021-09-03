Starman waiting for glory in Haydock's Sprint Cup on Saturday?

Haydock Park stages a fantastic seven-race card on Saturday afternoon in which the highlight is the Group One Sprint Cup

The action gets underway at 1.15pm and concludes at 5.15pm. The ground at the track is Good to Firm and the forecast is for a cloudy, but dry day on Merseyside.

We have previewed all of the action with our race by race guide. Among the stars on show is Starman, who according to OLBG, is one of the most popular selections.

1.15pm Listed Ascendant Stakes (1m)

The star in this event could be Hafit. The son of Dubawi cost 2.1 million guineas and made the perfect start when scoring by a half-length at Newmarket. The step up to Listed company looks a sensible move and he is fancied to play a leading role here. His three rivals all warrant mentions with Triple Time impressing at Haydock over course and distance last time out, whilst Power Of Beauty, a good second in Listed company last time out and Dukebox, 12th in a Group Two event at the Curragh on his latest start is another to note.

Selection: Hafit

1.45pm Group Three Superior Mile Stakes (1m)

Admirable eight-year-old Lord Glitters is deeply respected and finished a good second in the Strensall Stakes at York last time out, chasing home the classy Real World and has to be a leading player for this event. My Oberon was fifth in that event and will need to improve, but remains open to more improvement, whilst Maydanny is another to note. However, Lord Glitters looks primed to run well here.

Selection: Lord Glitters

2.20pm Handicap (1m 6f)

Valley Forge won the Melrose at York last time out and is clearly going the right way. He demands plenty of respect and looks the likeliest winner. Praiano was not given the best of rides when beaten at Sandown last time out and is still open to more improvement, as Vino Victrix who has won his last two starts. A mention must also be given to Her Majesty The Queen’s Tynwald who is another to note. However, Valley Forge hould go well here.

Selection: Valley Forge

2.55pm Old Borough Cup (1m 6f)

Godolphin’s Global Storm was 10th in the Ebor and has to be respected in this event, along with bottom-weight Noble Masquerade who scored in good style at Windsor last time out, but now needs a career best. Others to note include Rhythmic Intent who has run with promise in three handicaps this season and Rajinsky who finished a good second at York on his latest start.

Selection: Global Storm

3.30pm Group One Sprint Cup (6f)

A brilliant renewal in which Starman makes plenty of appeal. Ed Walker’s stable star won his first two starts this term, including when landing the July Cup and was then a fine third on ground softer than ideal in the Prix Maurice De Gheest at Deauville last time out. The return to quicker ground is a major positive here and he has to be towards the top of the shortlist. Others to note include Creative Force who finished a narrow second in the Lennox Stakes last time out, Art Power who was eighth at Goodwood in the King George Qatar Stakes and Glen Shiel who was sixth to Starman in the July Cup are others to note.

Selection: Starman

4.05 Handicap (5f)

Get It is respected given he remains unexposed, whilst the evergreen Copper Knight was a good winner at York last time out and is another to note along with top-weight and former course and distance winner Atalis Bay. However, preference is for Mountain Peak. He also boasts course and distance winning form and whilst he disappointed at York last time out, he remains an interesting contender in this event.

Selection: Mountain Peak

5.15pm Exchange Handicap

Star Shield is taken to score. Slightly disappointing so far this year, he boasts course and distance winning form at this track and is taken to see off Perfect Swiss who finished second on his latest start by taking the finale.