St Annes cricket captain Tom Higson joins exclusive group to hit double-century in Twenty20

The skipper hit an unbeaten 202 during Sunday’s 99-run win over Chorley in the Northern Premier League’s Readers T20 competition.

Higson slammed 18 sixes and 17 fours in an unbroken opening stand of 242 with Ashton Charles (29).

Tom Higson scored 202 from 80 balls against Chorley on Sunday

This final group match meant little in the context of the tournament, with neither side able to qualify for finals day, but Higson (right) ensured St Annes’ only win in this year’s competition will long be remembered.

He told The Gazette: “I can’t complain about that one. It was just one of those days.

“There wasn’t a lot at stake, but after getting out for one at Garstang the previous day I felt like having a swing and it just came off.”

The world-record T20 innings stands at 277 (from 72 balls), set by the Sri Lankan Dhanuka Pathirana playing for Austerlands in the Saddleworth League in 2007.

Only last month Subodh Bhati became the first Indian to register a double-ton in T20 with his 205 off 79 balls for Delhi.

Leading the way at the top level is West Indian Chris Gayle, who hit 175 in the 2013 IPL, while the best in a T20 international is Aaron Finch’s 172 for Australia against Zimbabwe in 2018.

Higson’s tactic was to preserve energy by scoring primarily in boundaries – only 26 of his runs were actually run.

“I never try to do more any running than necessary when I’m batting,” he joked.

“It was just good to take a bit of pride from the competition with a good win … and it made up for getting out in the first over on Saturday.”