Snowboard brothers flying high in French Alps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool brothers Clayton and Cooper Colsey-Nicholls have made a name for themselves on the international stage as two of Britain’s brightest snowboarding prospects.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Now based in France, the brothers secured podium finishes in both Slopestyle and Big Air events in the French National Finals and went on to make their mark at the British Championships.

Clayton, 14, and Cooper, 10, both grabbed third place in Slopestyle and second in Big Air at the French Nationals in Vars, showcasing their technical skill and fearless approach to freestyle snowboarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool snowboarding brothers Clayton and Cooper Colsey-Nicholls display their medals

They achieved these excellent results in different age categories: Cooper in under-12s and Clayton in under-16s.

These impressive performances follow determined preparation at the ski resort of Morzine, in the French Alps, where they have lived for the past nine years.

Cooper said: “I’m really proud of my performance.

“I’ve learned so much from Clayton and the coaches here, and I’m excited to keep pushing myself.”

The British championship took place at Mayrhofren in Austria, where Cooper finished second in both the under-12s’ Slopestyle and Big Air, while placing second overall in the men’s Big Air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He landed his first Front 900 – a 900-degree rotation in mid-air – to finish second in GB overall in the Big Air category at the age of 10.

Clayton finished second in Boardercross but fractured a shoulder in the Big Air, so was unable to complete the competitions.

As they look to make an impact on the European circuit, the Colsey-Nicholls brothers’ rapid rise also reflects the training facilities at Morzine.

Proud dad Gavin told The Gazette: “Their success is a testament to their hard work and relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Both are looking for sponsors for next season and can be contacted via Instagram at @claytoncolseynicholls and @coopercolseynicholls