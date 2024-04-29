Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Playing up the slope and into the wind, Fylde had to withstand 15 minutes of pressure but weathered the storm and looked to put pace on the ball when they had it to stretch the home defence.

This paid dividends on 15 minutes when their efforts earned a couple of penalties, which they used to move upfield and set up a catch-and-drive lineout.

Tane Bentley chose the right moment to break off and plunge over for the opening try and a 5-0 lead.

Fylde then knocked on in their efforts to control the restart, gifting possession back to the Tigers in good field position.

Barney Goatley cancelled out Fylde’s try to level the scores at 5-5 ,with the rest of the half being nip and tuck.

Both teams had chances but defences won out, forcing errors and keeping the scoreboard dormant.

Fylde RFC lost at Sheffield Tigers last weekend Picture: Fylde RFC

Fylde chose not to kick a simple penalty and were held up over the line, allowing Sheffield to clear downfield.

A cheap shot off the ball on Corey Bowker earned them a penalty, but lost them a valuable man as he was unable to continue.

With the score 5-5 at half-time, Fylde – as has sometimes been the case this season – started the second period slowly and poorly.

Despite the slope being in their favour, they were guilty of a bit of dithering in their own half as a forward pass gifted the Tigers a scrum.

That was turned into a few phases of possession and a try on 42 minutes for James Norman, which put them 10-5 in front.

Fylde became bogged down in their own half, as they seemed reluctant to use the slope and wind to kick their way out of trouble.

Mark Ireland’s penalty put the Tigers 13-5 ahead before Fylde rang the changes to try and inject fresh life and purpose.

Straight from the restart, Jordan Dorrington was taken out in competing for the high ball.

Fylde kicked the penalty to 10 yards out, where Oli Parkinson was illegally challenged in the air and another penalty awarded.

With the home defence failing to set up quickly enough, Sam Parker took the quick tap and charged through three much heavier men to touch down.

Greg Smith’s conversion put Fylde within a point at 13-12 before a penalty saw them in front at 15-13.

However, their inability to keep a lead for long resurfaced as they conceded two minutes later, with the best move of the game creating a try for Louis Townsend.

Ireland missed a further kick at goal but, when Fylde knocked on again, he landed another with three minutes left.

Although Fylde secured possession and a good kick pinned Sheffield back, 10 yards from their own line, it was the last play of the game as the referee blew for full-time.

Sheffield Tigers: Baker, Broadley, Goatley, Wager, Norman, Ireland, Holmes, Bennette, Archer (Townsend 58), Garside, Redfern (Monks 61), Fitzsimons (Santamaria 68), Scott (Cartwright 40), Wallace (Hawksworth 68), Calladine.