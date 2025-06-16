Sharpstyle's Abrol and Varey win career enhancing bouts

Blackpool boxers Thomas Varey and Jake Abrol are both confident that wins on their manager Steve Wood’s Bolton show have boosted their careers with Abrol now looking forward to an area title fight later this year.

Varey’s stoppage of Argentinian Ezequiel Gregores was described by pundits as ‘beautiful and oozing class as he grows with every performance’ and means that Varey, who only turned 20 in April, is now undefeated in nine professional bouts.

"I was delighted to get the stoppage near the end of the second round of six in our welterweight bout, having already knocked him down in the first. I’d been working hard in the gym on power punches. It paid off as they came in bunches," said a smiling Varey, who travels daily from Accrington to train under Andy Abrol.

"Andy’s my second dad. I act on everything he says. Sometimes it’s telepathy with Andy and Brian Moody in my corner. We practise everything intensively with drill, drill and more drill in training to give me a better toolbag while helping me mature.

Sharpstyle's Jake Abrol left and Thomas Varey right

"‘I also know that some people see me as a role model,’ agrees Varey. "I’m determined to set a good example especially for my two younger brothers. Boxing prevents you from being distracted by nonsense. I believe in God, and I’d like to think that he guides me and has a plan for me."

Two years Varey’s senior, Abrol’s son Jake remains undefeated in 14 bouts since he joined the paid ranks late in 2021.

"I boxed Mexican fighter Ramiro Garcia Lopez in Bolton over six rounds and happy to have won on points. He’s the sort of opponent I need at this stage. A tough, determined and experienced boxer looking to win.

"I had tonsilitis last year and that led to a few other issues, but they’re now resolved and I’m ready to go. I’m looking forward to a ten round welterweight title bout possibly in the autumn and hopefully at The Winter Gardens. Welterweight is the right weight and of course we’re always keeping our eye on our weight!’

Abrol junior and Varey get on well. "Thomas is enjoying the journey. Title fight will come," said coach Andy Abrol.

"They spend a lot of time together especially on the pads. There’s a deep friendship there, an unbreakable closeness which solidified after Frank Varey, Thomas’s cousin, died in a drowning accident a few years ago.

"Frank was an exceptionally gifted boxing talent and both Jake and Thomas honour him with his initials FV on their boxing trunks. He’s always in their thoughts."