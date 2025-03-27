Sharpstyle boxer Thomas Varey turning twenty as established pro

Undefeated professional boxer Thomas Varey turns twenty on 1st April and recently won his eighth professional fight beating Polish boxer Jakub Laskowski on points in a six round lightweight contest in Bolton organised by his manager Manchester-based Steve Wood’s VIP Boxing Promotions.

Commenting after the fight, Varey said ‘I’m young. I’m still learning.’ It’s eighteen months since Varey entered the paid ranks and he’s already established himself on the local boxing scene. He started boxing aged eight and won 50 of 55 amateur bouts. ‘My best achievement was winning a European amateur championship but I’m also proud of four national titles and winning six box cup championships.’

Varey lives in Accrington but trains at Sharpstyle Gym. ‘I love it at Sharpstyle training under Andy Abrol. I’m mates with the lads there like Jake Abrol, Brad Rea, Luis Wright and Levi Barnes who’s from Preston. Levi and I turned professional together at just eighteen. We’re all Lancashire lads constantly trying to outdo each other and it’s never boring. In the amateurs you go hell for leather for three short rounds but in the paid game you’ve to be more patient. My training at Sharpstyle consists of two daily sessions five days a week. My coach has set up a strength and fitness plan which I follow at my local gym and then travel to Sharpstyle in the evening to develop the technical side.’

Coach Abrol explained that ‘along with his teammates Jake and Levi, Thomas chose to follow the ‘small hall’ route on turning professional. After winning a haul of gold medals and titles in the amateurs there was no urgency to take to the TV shows at such a young age. I’m keen for him to box against different styles of opponent learning his trade at his own pace. Many talented young professionals move too quickly, and skill is not enough to get to the top. Timing and developing maturity are paramount.’ Thomas added that ‘the aim is to pick up local titles now so that when I join a major promoter, I’ll be more mature and able to box at the top level. We’ve thought it through.’

Finding suitable opponents for young prospects eager to show themselves as contenders can be difficult. Varey has managed to see off eight opponents in eighteen months with his last two matches being six rounders. Two opponents chose not to complete their bouts with him and BoxRec, the sport’s international database, shows that Varey hasn’t yet lost a single point in fights going the scheduled number of rounds. He’s ranked 27th out of 120 active British super lightweights. When not boxing, Varey enjoys fishing ‘to relax and think things over,’ or playing football with ‘mates I’ve known since childhood and whose friendship I’ll always value.’

Family friend Nigel Waldie from Cleveleys was so impressed with ‘the skill, talent and undoubted courage shown by Thomas’ that he decided to sponsor him. Waldie, 63, explained that ‘I’d sponsored his cousin Frank who many know was himself a promising boxer but who died aged sixteen in a swimming accident. Thomas honours his memory with the initials FV on his fight trunks. Like many others, I’m highly impressed with the quality role model and brave and ambitious professional that Thomas has become. He’s a shy lad but not introverted and analyses and discusses his boxing in a mature manner.’

Boxing has always been Varey’s exclusive priority. ‘Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao known as ‘PacMan’ is my hero,’ explained Varey. ‘He’s inspirational. He’s won twelve world titles at eight different weights. I’ll be happy to win my first. I was devastated when Frank died. I’ve come to terms with it, but I’ll always be wearing pink, his signature colour. I’m grateful to all my sponsors for their generosity making this boxing journey possible.’

Accolade Logistics, The Steamer Pub (Fleetwood) and John Muttick have joined Waldie as Varey’s sponsors. Further potential sponsors should contact Varey on Instagram at thomasvarey18 or his coach Andy Abrol at Sharpstyle or e-mail [email protected] .