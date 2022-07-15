Saturday horse racing action at Haydock and Chester

Chester racecourse

Meanwhile, Chester stages a seven-race card on Saturday afternoon with plenty of quality on show. The going is Good, Good to Firm in places and watering is taking place to maintain the ground.

The ground conditions at Haydock are currently Good to Firm, Good in places. The forecast is for a dry, but cloudy day and we have previewed the pick of the action. You can find odds on the SBK Sportsbook AppOne of the highlights on the card is the £10,000 Novice Stakes over six furlongs at 7.00pm. Six runners go to post, including Killybegs Warrior who cost €50,000 and counts the classy Ventura Knight as a half-brother. Charlie and Mark Johnston’s charge was successful on debut at Newmarket, keeping on strongly to score by a length and a half and there is clearly plenty more improvement to come. The son of Saxon Warrior has to defy a penalty in this event, but looks well up to it.

Hernan Cortes cost €180,000 and filled second at Ayr in May behind the exciting Clearpoint. The son of Almanzor was third at Newcastle on the All-Weather last time out and there are clearly signs of ability. One of the most interesting runners in the field is Lord Uhtred who cost €520,000. There was lots of promise from his debut where he looked very green, filling fourth having been towards the rear early. He should have learnt plenty from that outing and there should be more to come.

Elsewhere on the card, the £8,000 Novice Stakes sees five runners go to post. John and Thady Gosden have an interesting runner in Shaara. Related to a number of winners, she made a good impression when winning on debut at Yarmouth in October. However, she struggled to land a blow when only ninth in the Fred Darling back in April when last seen. She has enjoyed a nice break since then and it will be fascinating to see how she gets on in this event.

Invisible Friend is an interesting newcomer having cost €160,000. She is related to Irish Oaks winner Covert Love and clearly makes appeal based on her pedigree. Jubilee Girl is another notable name. Fifth on debut at Thirsk in June, she was fourth at Musselburgh in June and is another who could improve along with Kitty Pi. Out of Japanese sire Danon Ballade, she took a step forward when third on her second start at Ayr earlier this month.

Roger Varian also has an interesting runner in the contest with Shampion. Fourth at Lingfield in December, she dwelt at the start before staying on in the closing stages to fill fourth. She therefore warrants plenty of respect in what looks one of the more interesting events on the card this evening.

The forecast is for a cloudy day at Chester. The action gets underway at 1.59pm and concludes at 5.30pm.

The highlight on the card in the £101,000 Apprentice Handicap (3.41pm) over 12 furlongs. Euchen Glen is a leading player judged on the pick of his best form and he finished fourth on his latest start in Listed company at Sandown in July. Jim Goldie also runs Sir Chauvelin who also warrants a mention.

Haliphon has been in good form of late and he stayed on strongly to score at York last month. Raised 5lb for that win, he is open to more progress along with Parachute who was an impressive winner at Newbury last month. Up 4lb for that win, he is taken to go well again here, along with Haseefah who has won at Chester and Goodwood already this year.

Having since finished second at Newmarket, the five-year-old looks open to more progress along with Topanticipation who was successful at Leicester and York in May. Third at York in June, she then produced another good performance to fill second at Ascot in July.

The £66,000 Handicap over five furlongs at 3.08pm is another interesting event. Apollo One would be a player on the pick of his best form along with course and distance scorers Copper Knight and Gabrial The Devil. Navello is another course and distance winner who warrants attention along with Look Out Louis who beat Count D’orsay when the pair met at Chester in May. The six-year-old disappointed when last of 12 at York last time out, but it is too early to be writing him off.

Shamlaan is another interesting runner. He won at Goodwood in April and has since gone on to fill third at Chester and Sandown, sandwiched in between a below-par effort at Ascot in June. He is clearly a player on the pick of his form, but it is hard to see him reversing places with Live In The Dream who firmly put him in his place at Chester in May. Adam West’s charge was a ready two and a quarter-length winner on that occasion and then went on to finish a respectable fifth in the Dash at Epsom on Derby day.

The three-year-old has since filled second in Listed company at Sandown in June and he looks the class act on paper. The manner of his win at Chester when powering to victory clearly makes him of serious interest here. Rated 92 before that event, he is now up to a mark of 99 which suggests he is still firmly on the upgrade and should therefore take plenty of beating in this event.

Haydock Selections

6.30pm Persuasive Powers

7.00pm Killybegs Warrior

7.30pm Spangled Mac

8.00pm Amor De Mi Vida

8.30pm Shaara

9.00pm Dion Baker

Chester Selections

1.59pm Self Praise

2.33pm Rock Melody

3.08pm Live In The Dream

3.41pm Haliphon

4.17pm Aimeric

4.55pm Sheer Rocks