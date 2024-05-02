Sacred Heart record-breakers are county athletics champions
The team from the Heys Street school in Thornton were crowned Lancashire champions after a record-breaking performance.
Having won their district competition for the right to represent Thornton Cleveleys at the Wyre and Fylde event, Sacred Heart won the 12-team competition by a record margin.
It was the same story at the Lancashire finals in Blackpool, where Sacred Heart finished in the top three in 17 of the 24 events, winning seven of them for victory by a record gap.
Head teacher Paul Eaton said: “This is an extraordinary achievement and we congratulate every team member for their grit, determination, desire to improve and sporting behaviour. The team spirit was also amazing.
“We often face much bigger schools but it shows the high level of skill and speed our children have, not least because of the time they have devoted to practising but also because of the excellent coaching and support from Mr Cooke and Mrs Saraswathy.”
The sporting successes didn’t end there as the boys’ and girls’ football teams both won their district competitions, earning the right to represent Blackpool FC in regional finals.
The boys were third in the North of England finals and the girls sixth in the North West finals.
Sacred Heart also won the Judges’ Artistic Award for their performance in the Last Choir Singing competition at Marine Hall.