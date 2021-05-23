Running legend Ron Hill passes away aged 82

The 1969 European Athletics Championships marathon gold-medal winner was the second man to break the two hours and 10 minutes barrier in the discipline.

The Accrington-born distance runner claimed marathon gold at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh and also won the 74th Boston Marathon.

Hill, who competed for Clayton-le-Moors Harriers, also laid claim to the longest unbroken streak of running every day, that lasted 52 years and 39 days, from 1964 to 2017.

Former British marathon runner Ron Hill (photo: Getty Images)

Hill’s clothing company Ronhill confirmed his death in a social media statement.

“It is with immense sadness we today mourn the passing of British running legend Dr Ron Hill MBE, our founder, our inspiration, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a runner.