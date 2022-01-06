Ross Goodwin faces marathon challenge to raise funds for new Fylde coast judo club

Ross has promised that pupils at his judo club can throw him once for every pound he raises.

“It’s going to kill my body but it adds to the fun and it’s all about reaching out to the community,” Ross told The Gazette.

Ross Goodwin says his new judo club will be all-inclusive and for all ages

Second dan black belt Ross currently runs a club in Lytham, but he aims to move to a more central Fylde coast venue in February and the fundraising run will help to meet the start-up costs.

Ross takes up the story: “It will be a new venue with a new name, Blackpool Kaidokan Judo Academy, and we will be limitless.

“I’m very proud to have won a community sports club of the year title a few years ago and I’m the current Fylde and Lancashire coach of the year. I’ve realised in the pandemic we’re in a powerful position to reach out to people.”

Besides his judo credentials, Ross has a great many fans who know him as championship-winning professional wrestler Rossy Rascal, who has regularly packed in the crowds at Blackpool Tower.

Now he is showing another side to his sporting talents as a long-distance runner.

Ross added: “I wanted to do something that would really challenge me, so I’m going to run the marathon distance on February 10 on a route from Lytham to Fleetwood as back.

“The money we raise will contribute greatly to our move to a new venue that is safe and motivating.

“The new venue will enable us to run a full-time timetable, which includes children, adults, adaptive/special needs, judo tots for ages three and four and our community sports camp, providing opportunities for boxing, pro wrestling and acrobatics as well as judo.

“We provide international and Paralympic pathways for our players, including British special needs champion Neil Bennett, but also work to ensure all our team achieves happiness and fulfilment.”

Donations are welcome now via Ross’ ‘crowdfunder’ page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/kaidokan-judo-academy-new-venue.