Rose Of Lancaster Stakes takes centre stage at Haydock on Saturday

Haydock Park stages an excellent seven-race card on Saturday afternoon which features the £80,000 Group Three Rose Of Lancaster Stakes.

The ground at the track is currently Good to Firm, Good in places. The action gets underway at 1.50pm and concludes at 5.10pm.

We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. If you are heading to the races, see OLBG for more tips.

1.50pm Handicap (1m)

Bowland Park was a narrow winner at Epsom last time and has only been raised 4lb for that win. There looks to be plenty more to come and he has to be towards the top of the shortlist. However, preference is for Arthur’s Realm. He scored in a novice event at Ripon last time out, before finishing a good second on his handicap debut at Carlisle. This demands more, but he is progressing with every run and can see off Maraakiz who finished fourth at Leicester last time out.

Selection: Arthur’s Realm

2.25pm Handicap (1m)

Dubai Mirage has to defy top-weight, but finished a good fourth at York last time out and is capable of landing this event. However, the list of dangers are headed by Thibaan who scored in good style at Haydock on his last start. That would have done his confidence the world of good and he looks sure to progress again. The unexposed duo of Royal Mews and Fantastic Fox are others to note.

Selection: Dubai Mirage

3.00pm Handicap (7f)

This is wide open with Chookie Dunedin looking an interesting contender along with course and distance scorer Sucellus. However, Eloquent Arthur gets the vote. Second last time out, that was a smart effort and there is clearly plenty more to come, with this race looking likely to suit.

Selection: Eloquent Arthur

3.35pm Dick Hern Stakes (1m)

Hollie Doyle partners Potapova who finished a well-beaten ninth at Royal Ascot in the Coronation Stakes. The ground may have been to blame that day with testing conditions not suiting and she deserves another chance, given she remains thoroughly unexposed. Maamora has questions to answer having disappointed in two starts this term, but remains capable of progression, whilst Waliyak, third in Group company at Ascot last time out and Stunning Beauty, who was third in a handicap event at Newmarket last time out, are others to note.

Selection: Potapova

4.10pm Rose Of Lancaster Stakes (1m 2f)

This contest revolves around the exciting Real World. Owned by Godolphin, the four-year-old landed the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot, before going on to land the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury on his latest start. Trainer Saeed bin Suroor has Group One ambitions for this exciting horse and he is taken to see off Euchen Glen who has already won twice this year and finished a narrow third in Group company at Goodwood and course and distance winner Extra Elusive.

Selection: Real World

4.40pm Handicap (7f)

The progressive Acquisitor has won his last three starts and is fancied to complete the four-timer in this event. He is up to career high mark of 68, but the manner of his two wins have suggested he can continue his improvement.

Selection: Acquisitor

5.10pm Handicap (7f)

Her Majesty The Queen is represented by Inveigle who scored at York in June, before finishing seventh at Newmarket last time out. However, it is too quick to write him off, with the same said about Fools Rush In who beat Il Bandito at Haydock earlier this term, but was a disappointing sixth at Newmarket last time out. Entwistle is thoroughly unexposed and is another to note in an interesting finale.