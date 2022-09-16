Rivals must be shown respect says Fylde RFC boss Alex Loney

So says team boss Alex Loney, whose side are one of only two (Wharfedale are the other) to have taken all 10 points from their opening two fixtures in National Two North.

To make that start all the more pleasing, their latest win was 22-6 away to local rivals Preston Grasshoppers, who were restricted to two penalties in the first derby clash for close to three years.

No way through for Preston Grasshoppers against Fylde at Lightfoot Green

Joint-head coach Loney told The Gazette: “We're very happy with five points away from home In a game people around the group particularly look forward to.

“We just played the game on its merits, prepared properly, focused on ourselves and got the win.

“You can't do better than 10 points out of 10 but it's about trying to keep momentum because when the table clears itself up, we want to be up with the best in the league.”

Loney feels there is more to come from Fylde’s attack but warned supporters not to expect a pile of points every week.

He added: “We scored over 1000 last season but it would be disrespectful to the teams we're playing if we expected to win by high margins.

“Look at Chester, who we beat in a tight first game. They have only lost at Sedgley Park from the last play of the game.

“Sometimes it will click but at other times we'll have to work hard for a win as we have in the first two games.”

Fylde's new players have hit the ground running, though returning prop Pete Altham is yet to feature because of injury.

“The new players were all brought in for clear reasons to make us stronger,” said Loney, “and they are all settling in and enjoying the club.

“Peter is pretty close and could play this week. Our way is to look after players and not rush anything because their long-term health is always the priority.”

Also absent for the derby at Lightfoot Green was free-scoring back Tom Carleton and Loney explained: “Tom's new career path means he will miss some games but he will be able to play in plenty.”

Game three is on Saturday at home to a Harrogate side who started the season on -5 points after a disciplinary deduction, a total which hasn't improved after defeats by Rotherham Titans and Wharfedale.