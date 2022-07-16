Richard Gleeson has twin ambition for Lancashire's T20 finals day appearance

Now aged 34, Blackpool-born Gleeson’s county career began aged 27: a year after the average age of retirement for county cricketers and a journey that provides him with the perspective of how fragile the sport can be.

Today’s finals day, which sees Lancashire face Yorkshire in the first semi-final before meeting either Hampshire or Somerset in the final, also aims to raise thousands of pounds for the Professional Cricketers’ Trust.

Richard Gleeson had a dream start to his international career a week ago Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Trust is the independent charity linked to the Professional Cricketers’ Association, the body that provided Gleeson with support and advice as he considered his next step when back problems looked like halting his career.

“Obviously, everything the Trust does is for the cricketers and for the players,” he said.

“Just to have them there and to be able to support them, grow them and build on their reputation – everything they do is outstanding work for the cricketers, they are there if we ever need them.

“It is a great safety blanket to have. You never know what’s around the corner.”

The Trust was created to support the health and wellbeing of PCA members for when they are in desperate need of help.

Gleeson added: “I was in a situation that cricket for two months wasn’t there. It was an unknown for me whether I was going to be able to play again after last season.

“I had to consider other options and they were really supportive. It’s a great help, the fact that whatever line of work you want to go into, or you find you have interest in, the PCA can help with that.”