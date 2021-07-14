Record smashed at Blackpool Summer 10K race

Some 850 took part in the with the Joining Jack 50+ mile bike ride on Saturday, a brilliant charity event.

Sunday saw the return of the Summer 10k on Blackpool Promenade, with the field restricted to 350 a week before the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Athletes prepare to run Fylde Coast Running's Summer 10k

First home was Simon Croft of Red Rose Road Runners, who led from start to finish and recorded an impressive time of 33mins, 32secs.

Second in the men’s race was Mike Mannings of Oldham & Royton Harriers in 35:08, with the unattached Dave Foolkes third in 36:11.

First lady was Sale Harriers Sophie Wood in a new record time of 34:51.

Sophie’s superb time knocked over two minutes off the previous best for a female athlete and saw her finish second overall to Croft.

Second in the ladies’ race was Liverpool Pembroke Harrier Jo Dunn in 41:33 and third April Caulfield of Halifax Harriers (42.33).

The first of the local athletes home was Lee Barlow of Wesham Road Runners, making a welcome return to racing after a long break with a respectable time of 38:16 for 10th place in the men’s race.

The organisers would like to thank Blackpool Borough Council for allowing the event to take place, Remote Medical Services for their continued medical support and Rowena Ainsworth for a brilliant commentary throughout the race.

The next Fylde Coast Running event is this Saturday’s FCR Sportive, a 30 or 60-mile cycle race starting on North Promenade.