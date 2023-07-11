​Rain comes to Fleetwood’s rescue in derby encounter against Blackpool

​That perhaps came as a relief to Fleetwood, who had been put in to bat by Blackpool in the Broadwater derby and dismissed for 128 in 38.2 overs before the rains came.

Wicketkeeper Harry McAleer was the top scorer with 32 before being run out by Matthew Grindley, who took 3-43 from 14 overs.

Declan Clerkin scored 27 and opener Adam Drake 23 but Blackpool had no opportunity to chase a modest total.

Harry McAleer in action for Fleetwood.

Leyland had reached 123-5 from 34 overs at home to St Annes as Zac Willox hit nine fours in his 51 and put on 82 for the second wicket with opener Jacob Wright (29).

Fleetwood remain sixth in division one, with 102 points from 12 matches (five wins) ahead of Saturday's visit to a Garstang side immediately above them.

St Annes are one place above the bottom two, though with a 24-point advantage over second-bottom Penrith. And Nathan Armstrong's side bid to pull further clear when they host winless bottom club Eccleston on Saturday.

It was a similar story for St Annes at Northern on Sunday, when their ECB National Club Competition clash started but could not finish.

St Annes chose to bat in Crosby and reached 116-7 before play was halted after 33.4 overs.

Having lost both openers cheaply, captain Nathan Armstrong (36) and wicketkeeper Nathan Bolus (35) put on 63 for the third wicket, though momentum was lost as 103-4 became 116-7.

And St Annes were effectively eight down with Gurman Bains retiring hurt.

The tie can be completed on either of the next two Sundays, with the winners to face Yorkshire club Richmondshire in the quarter-finals.

​​Lytham were left frustrated as no matches were completed in the first division of the Liverpool Competition either and all teams gained five points.

Lytham put Sefton Park in to bat at Church Road and the visitors reached 155-3 from 51 overs, wicket-keeper James Stirling batting through-out for a fine 58.

He shared a third-wicket stand of 56 with Luke Connolly (29) and an unbroken partnership worth 57 with Daniel Kelly (34 not out).

Lytham stand fifth ahead of Saturday's visit to St Helens Town, trailing fourth-placed Liverpool by 20 points and leaders Newton-le-Willows by 50.

Lytham seconds did complete their match at Colwyn Bay and were unfortunately beaten by eight wickets after being dismissed for 125 in 29.2 overs.