Poulton triathlete Josh Landmann may have to put Paralympic dream on hold

A crash on the bike proved costly as Landmann finished eighth at the AJ Bell 2021 World Triathlon Para Series competition.

This was one of the last men’s wheelchair races before Japan and means the 27-year-old is unlikely to have secured a Team GB place.

But Landmann, who only took up para-triathlon in 2017, has his sights firmly set on Paris 2024.

The Fylde athlete said: “The track itself was pretty hilly and probably one of the most testing courses in the series. It was tough with the conditions and the heat.

“It’s a pretty brutal course, coming straight from the swim using your arms on to a hilly bike and trying to keep pushing the guys in front, and the hills don’t help.

“I would obviously love to get to Tokyo but Paris has always been more my focus."

After winning the Llanelli paratriathlon last month, Landmann crossed the Pennines in fine form but struggled during the middle section.

He added: "I felt in good form but I was a bit disappointed with my bike because I ended up crashing on the third lap, which put me back.

“But the chair course suited me, with all the technical turns, and I just tried to bring enough back to get closer to the guy in front of me.”

Landmann’s girlfriend, Sophie Carrigill, is set to travel to her second consecutive Paralympics with the Team GB’s women’s wheelchair basketball team and he said: “Hopefully Sophie will and get a medal this time and then I think it will be my turn to try and chase one down – then we will be on a level playing field!”

Josh, also an international alpine skier and motivational speaker, was left paralysed after breaking his neck diving into a swimming pool in 2014.

“From having my accident seven years ago and not knowing where my life would go, it would mean the world to be a Paralympian," he said.

"People have supported me from the start and it would mean a lot to pay people back.”

Landmann was cheered on by 4,000 fans in Leeds and felt the full force of the home support.

“Racing in front of a home crowd helps your race," he said. "We don’t normally get crowds like we had here, which will only keep helping the sport and spreading the word about the Para Series.”

