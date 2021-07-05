Poulton race ace Adam Smalley celebrates Brands Hatch triumph

It followed two more wins in the opening event at the Snetterton circuit in Norfolk.

Smalley achieved the third-fastest time in qualifying at Brands Hatch and then moved up to second before the first corner in race one.

Adam Smalley won at Brands Hatch for the second successive year

He was soon challenging the leader, only for a safety car to halt his chances.

Smalley initially lost ground on the safety car restart but hunted down the leader again with eight laps remaining.

However, time was not on his side and Adam crossed the line in second place – his third podium finish in the championship’s first four races.

The second race was an evening event and Smalley lined up second, immediately challenging for the lead.

It was neck-and-neck at the first corner before he pulled off a bold move to overtake on the outside, going into Druids Corner.

From there Smalley got his head down and led for all 24 laps of the race before going on to seal his third victory of the season.

It also left him in first position in the championship, despite not finishing a race at Snetterton.

After the draw for the final grid, Smalley lined up in fifth and dropped a couple of places at the start.

However, he fought back and crossed the line in fifth place: a fantastic result against rivals on fresher tyres.

It was a great return to the iconic circuit for Smalley, who also won there in his debut GT4 season last year.

The Fylde coast driving coach has enjoyed great success racing the iconic Ginetta cars and he continues to step up.

Smalley contested the GT5 Challenge in 2019, having been crowned Ginetta junior champion as an 18-year-old the previous year.

The Ginetta GT4 Supercup series continues at Oulton Park in Cheshire over the weekend of July 31/August 1.