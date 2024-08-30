Poulton para-triathlete looks to 2028 Paralympics in LA
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Poulton para-triathlete is already focusing on the 2028 event in Los Angeles, where he hopes to make his Paralympics debut.
He could not have come closer this time around when, taking the athletes’ top three results over the qualifying period, the top 10 were offered a spot in the GB squad.
Landmann finished 11th but, rather than wallow in self-pity, he remains bright and optimistic.
He said: “It’s a journey and I’m not going to think I have made all the biggest gains to be the best in the world in six years.
“I wish I could but it’s just not realistic is it? So yeah, there’s plenty of time left.”
Landmann sustained a spinal cord injury 10 years ago, aged 20, when he mistakenly dived into the shallow end of a pool while on holiday in Ibiza with his friends.
That left him paralysed from the waist down but, following intense rehabilitation and support from his friends and family, he has adapted to a new life.
Six years of intense training are behind him, during which he had to learn to use a hand bike and a racing chair.
He added: “If I can make improvements again, if I can implement those into my training over the next few years, I don’t see why I can’t be medalling at Europeans and World Championships in the next few years.”