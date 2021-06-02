PICTURE SPECIAL: Our crown green bowls match of the week between Blackpool Subscription Club and South Shore

The match was in division one south of the Fylde Veterans' Men's League.
1. Blackpool Subs (from left): Back row, Hugh Simpson, Mark Robinson, Dave Brown and Clive Cook; front row, Bob Wilson, Ernie Kayley (captain), David Baughan and Jim Fletcher
Picture by DANIEL MARTINO
2. South Shore (from left): Back row, Allan Smith, Paul Birtwistle, Neville Walker and Dave Ashworth; front row, Graham Warrington, Phil Elliott, Peter Marsh (captain) and Tony Thorpe
Picture: DANIEL MARTINO
3. The match was played at Blackpool Subscription Club on Somerset Avenue
Picture: DANIEL MARTINO
4. Both teams won four games in the match but Subs claimed the all-important aggregate
Picture: DANIEL MARTINO