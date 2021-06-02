PICTURE SPECIAL: Our crown green bowls match of the week between Blackpool Subscription Club and South Shore

Blackpool Subs recorded their first win of the seasonwith a 6-4 success against South Shore

By Andy Moore
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 12:30 pm

The match was in division one south of the Fylde Veterans' Men's League.

1. Blackpool Subs (from left): Back row, Hugh Simpson, Mark Robinson, Dave Brown and Clive Cook; front row, Bob Wilson, Ernie Kayley (captain), David Baughan and Jim Fletcher

Picture by DANIEL MARTINO

2. South Shore (from left): Back row, Allan Smith, Paul Birtwistle, Neville Walker and Dave Ashworth; front row, Graham Warrington, Phil Elliott, Peter Marsh (captain) and Tony Thorpe

Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

3. The match was played at Blackpool Subscription Club on Somerset Avenue

Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

4. Both teams won four games in the match but Subs claimed the all-important aggregate

Picture: DANIEL MARTINO

