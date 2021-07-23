Nathan Aspinall prepares for Michael van Gerwen quarter-final at Blackpool's Betfred World Matchplay

Aspinall came through a Winter Gardens epic on Wednesday, battling his way to a 11-9 win against 2018 World Matchplay champion Anderson.

The energetic Stockport thrower previously suffered back-to-back first round exits in his first two World Matchplay appearances, but is now just three wins away from lifting the Phil Taylor Trophy.

“It was a really tough game and it’s a big win for me,” said an emotional Aspinall.

Nathan Aspinall faces Michael van Gerwen after beating Gary Anderson on Wednesday Picture: Lawrence Lustig/PDC

“He’s my idol and he can see me being one for the future, but for me, every time I beat him it feels brilliant.

“Mentally, it was probably the toughest game I’ll play this week but I did a professional job and I’m pleased with how I handled it.

“At the start we weren’t at our best and maybe we were giving each other too much respect, but in the last eight or nine legs, it was a fantastic match.

“Gary started playing his best darts and we were both hitting big checkouts under pressure.”

Aspinall bounced back from a disappointing end to 2020 by reaching the Premier League play-offs for a second successive year, and is determined to maintain his place among the sport’s elite by claiming a first TV title in two years.

“I’ve worked hard this week and I’m in the quarter-finals for the first time, and I can’t wait for Friday night now,” Aspinall continued.

“I’m not here to make the numbers up, I’m here to win, and if I can play like I did in the last nine or 10 legs then I’ll be hard to beat.

“Friday’s a new game and a completely different opponent, and I’ll be bang up for it.

“It’s a fantastic venue and the crowd have been amazing.

“As a kid you want to play in the biggest tournaments on the biggest stages in front of big crowds and I’m loving it.”

Standing between Aspinall and a semi-final berth is two-time World Matchplay winner van Gerwen, who defeated Ian White 11-8 to reach the last eight for the first time since 2017.

The Dutchman is aiming to end a title drought stretching back to November 2020 – and sent a message to Aspinall after his win.

“I like Nathan a lot but he knows I’m coming for him and I’m going to do everything in my power to make it as hard as possible for him,” van Gerwen vowed.

“It’s always going to be tough against Nathan but I think he fears me more than I fear him.

“The format is getting longer and I prefer that but I still have to perform.”

Friday’s opener will see former World Matchplay runners-up Peter Wright and Michael Smith face off for a place in the final four.

Former World Matchplay runner-up Smith came from behind to defeat Jose de Sousa 13-11 on Wednesday.

Smith kept his hopes of lifting a first TV ranking title alive as he came out on the right side of the first tie-break in this year’s event.

As for Wright, the 2017 runner-up produced an exceptional display in defeating Joe Cullen 11-5, posting an average of 105.46: the best of the tournament so far this week.