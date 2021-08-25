Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Staying in shape on holiday

This week, I’m away in Brixham, Devon – it’s the little man’s first holiday and it’s the perfect time for us to get away as well.

Since the gym has reopened, I’ve been really busy with that and also, with a three-month-old baby, it’s been hard work so this break is definitely needed.

Mikey Moon says you can have fun and relax on holiday while still working out

Where a lot of people go wrong on holiday is that they go and they don’t do anything for a week.

They eat and drink excessively and don’t exercise – and I understand you’ve got to have a life.

If that’s what you want to do while you’re away, then that’s great but don’t complain when you’ve put 10 pounds on. You can’t have it both ways.

Now, if you’re away this year and you want to try and stay on track, here are some little bits that might help.

Eat three meals a day and stick to breakfast, lunch and dinner – that burger and chips at 11am is probably not that necessary.

Get your steps in by exploring where you are, going for a walk and actually seeing the place where you’re staying.

Drink responsibly. Now I’m all for an excessive holiday, but if you want to stay on track, then you need to watch the calories you eat.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a fun sponge saying you can’t drink every night.

Of course you can still do that but do so in moderation, and perhaps have just the one wild evening.

If you stick to that, you should be all good.

Sure, you’ll come back with a little holiday weight but you’re supposed to.

It’s a holiday and you need to enjoy it – and three or four pounds are a lot easier to lose than 10 or 15....

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.