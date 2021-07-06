Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Set your own pace and rules

No-one knows your body like you do, no-one understand you do, no-one understands your life like you do.

You have to make fitness work for you.

Mikey Moon says focus only on what works for you

Too many people derail their own progress by trying to keep up with other people.

So what if a friend has the time to go to the gym five times a week or another friend has the disposable income for a personal trainer and a meal prep service?

They are not you, and your job is to do the best job you can with the tools you have at your disposal.

This does not mean you won’t get the same results as your friends. They might just get them a little faster than you and that is absolutely fine.

Your job isn’t to worry about what they are doing –your

job is to do the best job you can for yourself.

Your body is different to theirs and so will change in different ways at different times.

You can’t help that – it’s just how it goes.

The problem a lot of people have is that they spend so much time trying to keep up with other people they forget about doing the right thing for themselves.

What works for your friend is not guaranteed to work for you.

You have to find your own path and find what works best for you.

And once you find it, you have to go for it.

By all means draw motivation from other people and use that as fuel for your journey ... but end the comparisons there.

If you spend too much time focusing on what other people are doing, you will spend less time focusing on what you are doing.

