Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Pictures may not be what they seem

Over the past few days, I’ve seen quite a few fitness influencers explain the details of tricks they use to make their social media posts go viral.

Lighting, posing and, in some cases, airbrushing and photoshopping pictures, are used to make their bodies look better.

We live in a world today where more and more people are conscious about their appearance and how they look.

Mikey Moon

It doesn’t help to have pictures that are photoshopped, airbrushed and unrealistic.

When you saw models in a magazine in the past, you used to accept that they had their hair and make-up done, and that the photographer had airbrushed it slightly for the magazine.

Today, however, we can do all that either from our phone or by using an app.

So how are people looking at these posts supposed to know if the picture has been changed to make the subjects look better or not?

What we get is people living in a different reality where they believe this is how the person looks in real life.

Even when, a lot of the time, that is not the case, it can cause people to create a negative image about themselves, believing they are unable to attain a body composition that, actually, the model in the picture can’t attain either; thus creating complexes and potential disorders along the way.

Now, if someone photoshops or filters their photos, that is completely their prerogative.

However, it is also important to understand as a consumer of that content that what you are seeing might not necessarily be the full story.

Perspective with social media is everything, as it is a place where people display their highlights.

