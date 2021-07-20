Mikey Moon's health and fitness column: Focusing on other people is a waste of your energy

READ MORE Mikey says: Proceed at your own pace

So, last week, my little boy was eight weeks old.

Time has absolutely flown and I can’t believe how much he has changed over the space of eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mikey Moon offers weekly health and fitness tips to Gazette readers

His progress is incredible so far but, as humans, we are quite slow in general at progressing.

I have a little cat called Oliver. Now I got Oliver when he was eight weeks old and still just a kitten.

Now, if I compare Carter at eight weeks to how Oliver was at eight weeks, the difference is huge!

Oliver was much more advanced than Carter is now at eight weeks old.

He was running, playing, and also going to the toilet by himself.

In short, he was much easier to take care of.

However, as Theodore Roosevelt said: “Comparison is the thief of joy.”

Carter and Oliver are completely different, so comparing their progression is pointless, as each is developing at their own rate.

This is exactly the same for you and someone else.

You are running different races, you are not doing the same things, you are starting at different points.

Comparing your results to someone else’s results is pointless. Not only that, it can be quite harmful to you.

No matter how well you do, you can always find someone doing better if you look for them.

So, to compare yourself to others is wasted energy. If you are going to compare yourself to anyone, it should be yourself.

Stop comparing yourself to others around you.

Fortitude Fitness is on the Poulton Industrial Estate, Beacon Road. Visit www.fortitudefit.co.uk for more details.